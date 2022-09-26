Vandals plugged a sewer pipe at the Ninth Street bridge over Mill Creek, causing overflow into the creek, according to a City of The Dalles press release.
The problem was discovered Friday Sept. 23, when a City of The Dalles Wastewater Collection crew conducted a routine weekly inspection at the manhole at the 9th Street Bridge over Mill Creek. They found the lock had been broken and vandals had thrown rocks and concrete pieces into the manhole, causing a plugged sewer pipe.
Sewage overflowed directly into Mill Creek and into the Columbia River. The sewer pipe was cleared and the pipe was repaired on Friday. No more sewage is overflowing.
Out of an abundance of caution, signs will remain in place at locations of public river access on the Oregon shore of the Columbia River, from The Dalles Riverfront Park to West Mayer Park boat launch. The signs say: “Warning - Contaminated Water - No water contact,” and give phone numbers to call for information. These signs will remain in place at least one more day.
The next status update will be through a press release that is scheduled to be sent by noon on Tuesday Sept. 27, 2022.
For information about Washington shore public river access, contact the Klickitat County Health Department at (509) 493-1558.
The Department is in communication with the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality and local health department officials to coordinate response. Questions can be directed to the Public Works Department office at (541) 296-5401.
For updates go to the City website thedalles.org
