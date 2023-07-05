UNDERWOOD — The Tunnel 5 Fire was reported as 5% contained in the most updated press release from InciWeb. The cause is still under investigation. Washington Department of Transportation has adjusted the closure for SR-14, now mileposts 56-65.
There will be a virtual community meeting on the Southwest Washington Fire Information Facebook page today, July 5, at 5 p.m. Facebook does not require login for people to view the live meeting. (To view the meeting, go to www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100094369835205).
Skamania County Sheriff Summer Scheyer is also hosting a community meeting for those affected by the Tunnel 5 Fire today, July 5, at 7 p.m. at (UPDATED ADDRESS) the White Salmon Fire Department, City Council Chambers, 119 NE Church Ave. This is a hybrid meeting with both in-person and Zoom participation; access the Zoom meeting at zoom.us/j/97290660491.
“Additional resources continue to arrive on the fire, including fire engines, hand crews, and a Type 1 Hotshot crew," said a press release. "The Lassen Hotshots will be working in the challenging terrain near Tunnel Four today, looking to create safe and effective control line on the steep western fire edge. Helicopters and fixed-wing air tankers will continue to be utilized as needed to support fire crews on the ground today. Initial Attack resources have been identified to rapidly shift assignments if necessary to assist local agencies with any new fire starts in the area.”
There are 372 total personnel working, with 36 engines, eight crews, three helicopters, and four single-engine air tankers. With aircraft heavily utilizing the Columbia River for water, it is advised that recreationalists and boaters avoid the area.
The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for the fire and surrounding areas for today, July 5, through 7 p.m. Look for hot, dry and unstable conditions. The past few days have seen smoke moving eastward; that changed July 4, with smoke funneling westward, impacting areas of Portland.
“Air quality is bad due to the wildfire smoke; in addition, it is possible to get poison oak systemically by breathing the smoke of burning poison oak,” said a press release from the City of White Salmon. “Those with vulnerable health conditions or sensitivities to poison oak may want to consider wearing masks.”
The Southwest Washington Fire Information Facebook page reported that fire activity had been minimal to moderate most of the day July 4, with an uptick in fire activity on the western edge of the fire late in the afternoon. Single-engine air tankers and helicopters working water buckets continue to help firefighters mopping up and keeping the fire in check.
Klickitat County Emergency Management has lifted all evacuation notices for the county; evacuations for Skamania County are reevaluated daily, and will remain in effect due to extremely high fire danger, according to the report.
Anyone with footage of the start of the Tunnel Five Fire on July 2 should contact the Northwest Team 12 at 971-800-0411 or 2023.tunnelfive@firenet.gov.
Cantwell Statement on Tunnel Five Fire in Skamania County
WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senator Maria Cantwell (D-WA) issued the following statement on the Tunnel Five Fire in Skamania County:
“I am closely monitoring the Tunnel Five Fire and I am working to deliver federal resources, including firefighting equipment and personnel, that will help fire fighters and emergency responders on the front line have the resources needed to respond to this dangerous fire. I will also be working with the Forest Service and other federal agencies to provide any assets needed to tackle this fire and to help impacted communities rebuild. Washington faces greater risk this wildfire season, and I will continue to work with federal agencies and state, local, and Tribal governments to ensure that fires are attacked quickly and wildland fire crews have the gear they need to fight fires this season.”
