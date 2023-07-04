UNDERWOOD — A number of updates have been issued by area agencies regarding the Tunnel 5 Fire:
Skamania County PUD No. 1 has issued a boil water mandate. Staff is actively monitoring and managing the Underwood water system reservoirs and infrastructure, said a press release. “There is not a time frame for the system to be fully operational and for the boil mandate to be lifted,” continued the press release. “Water sprinkler use by customers is heavily contributing to the inability to maintain adequate reservoirs levels and water pressure. This has resulted in approximately a quarter of our Underwood customers being partially or entirely out of water.
“We continue to encourage customers to conserve water as their individual use has effects on the whole water system,” it reads. “The fire is dangerously encroaching on the water systems springs, well houses, pump stations and critical infrastructure and having water available for firefighting efforts is crucial. Thank you for your understanding and continued cooperation.”
Landline phone outages continue in Willard/Mill A area. CenturyLink has advised the Skamania County Sheriff's Office that 123 customers are without phone service but has not issued any other updates since the evening of July 3.
“A technician has been dispatched to the area but there is not an estimated time of repair,” the sheriff’s office said. “This may inhibit your ability to call 911. If you need emergency services in the Willard/Mill-A area, please try using your cell phone by making a voice or text call.”
As of 10 a.m. on July 4, a member of Skamania County Amateur Radio Emergency Services is stationed at the Mill-A School and are able to take emergency calls in person and then relay them to the Skamania County 911 Center via amateur radio.
Skamania County Sheriff's Office has also reported that, as of 2 p.m. July 4, the Level 3 evacuation notice remains in effect due to already high fire danger. “We realized the burden this puts on evacuated residents, but the sheriff’s office priority is always for the safety of residents, response personnel and visitors,” said a press release. “The sheriff will meet again with the Incident Management Team [July 5] at 2 p.m. to reassess evacuation zones.”
The sheriff’s office also reported that the Red Cross shelter at the Skamania County Fairground will continue operations while there is a need.
The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning “for wind, low relative humidity and unstable conditions” for much of Western Washington, including the Tunnel 5 Fire area. (See graphic.) The Red Flag Warning will remain in effect until 11 p.m. Wednesday, July 5. “Conditions may be favorable for rapid fire spread, which may threaten life and property,” reads the warning. “Use extra caution with potential ignition sources, especially in grassy areas. Outdoor burning is not recommended.”
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will occur shortly.
The 533-acre Tunnel 5 Fire was reported to be 5% contained in an update provided by the Incident Management Team at 6 p.m. July 3.
An update released at 11:30 p.m. reported a large flareup occurred at 10:25 p.m. just west of Tunnel 5 along Highway 14. The flare subsided by 11:20 p.m., but the fire was traveling up the ridgeline.
Northwest Interagency Coordination Center said 10 single residences are reported to be destroyed and another 250 threatened. In addition, 15 non-residential commercial properties are threatened, as are 50 minor structures.
Even before the flareup, communities began canceling Fourth of July events out of concerns for fire danger. Community Partners canceled the White Salmon parade “due to the local impact of the Tunnel 5 Fire on people and resources.” The Lions Club of Hood River canceled the annual fireworks show at the waterfront out of respect to those affected by the fire. “This is a community event, and it will not feel the same to celebrate while such a large part of our community is actively undergoing loss,” said organizers. “Our thoughts and focus should remain on this wildfire."
The City of Hood River, the City of White Salmon and the City of Cascade Locks have all issued emergency bans on personal fireworks, and the Port of Klickitat County canceled the annual DIY fireworks event at Bingen Point, all due to active fire in the region.
As of this morning, July 4, SR-14 remains closed in both directions near milepost 61 (Spring Creek Hatchery and Underwood Road) due to smoke. Officials are asking the public to use I-84 via the Bridge of the Gods in Cascade Locks, or via The Dalles Bridge, both on the Oregon side, as an alternative route until further notice. The Hood River Bridge remains open, but could be closed at any time given unpredictable fire conditions.
Before traveling, it is advised to visit WSDOT.COM (Washington) and/or tripcheck.com (Oregon).
