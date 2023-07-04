UnderwoodFireJuly2_01.jpg

The fire from Ruthton Park in Hood River.

 Noah Noteboom photo

UNDERWOOD — The 533-acre Tunnel 5 Fire was reported to be 5% contained in an update provided by the Incident Management Team at 6 p.m. July 3.

An update released at 11:30 p.m. reported a large flareup occurred at 10:25 p.m. just west of Tunnel 5 along Highway 14. The flare subsided by 11:20 p.m., but the fire was traveling up the ridgeline.

Tunnel 5 fire, July 2.