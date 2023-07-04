Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
UNDERWOOD — The 533-acre Tunnel 5 Fire was reported to be 5% contained in an update provided by the Incident Management Team at 6 p.m. July 3.
An update released at 11:30 p.m. reported a large flareup occurred at 10:25 p.m. just west of Tunnel 5 along Highway 14. The flare subsided by 11:20 p.m., but the fire was traveling up the ridgeline.
Even before the flareup, communities began canceling Fourth of July events out of concerns for fire danger. Community Partners canceled the White Salmon parade “due to the local impact of the Tunnel 5 Fire on people and resources.” The Lions Club of Hood River canceled the annual fireworks show at the waterfront out of respect to those affected by the fire. “This is a community event, and it will not feel the same to celebrate while such a large part of our community is actively undergoing loss,” said organizers. “Our thoughts and focus should remain on this wildfire."
The City of Hood River, the City of White Salmon and the City of Cascade Locks have all issued emergency bans on personal fireworks, and the Port of Klickitat County canceled the annual DIY fireworks event at Bingen Point, all due to active fire in the region.
As of this morning, July 4, SR-14 remains closed in both directions near milepost 61 (Spring Creek Hatchery and Underwood Road) due to smoke. Officials are asking the public to use I-84 via the Bridge of the Gods in Cascade Locks, or via The Dalles Bridge, both on the Oregon side, as an alternative route until further notice. The Hood River Bridge remains open, but could be closed at any time given unpredictable fire conditions.
Updates will be posted below as information becomes available.
An update from the Southwest Washington Fire Information Facebook page at 8 a.m. reported Level 3 Evacuations “GO NOW” have been issued for a two-mile radius around the fire. Visit Skamania County Sheriff’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/SkamaniaSheriff for more info. A shelter for evacuees has been set up at Skamania County Fairgrounds, 710 SW Rock Creek Drive, Stevenson.
An update issued by the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center at 8:36 a.m. on July 4 said 10 single residents are reported to be destroyed and another 250 threatened. In addition, 15 non-residential commercial properties are threatened, as are 50 minor structures.
Five crews and 189 total personnel are on the scene, as are five helicopters and 31 engines.
Management of the fire transitioned to the Northwest Incident Management Team 12 at 8 p.m. last night. NICC said additional resources are expected today, July 4, including hand crews, heavy equipment and five strike teams of fire engines.
“The incoming fire engines will augment the state mobilization resources already on scene, and some engine crews will work on structure assessments on the north/northeastern fire perimeter,” said a press release. “Firefighters will improve dozer line on the eastern fire edge and will install hoselays today to deliver water along the eastern fire perimeter. Helicopters and fixed-wing air tankers will continue to be used as needed today to hold the fire in check and assist ground crews. Firefighters on the Tunnel Five Fire will also be available to assist with initial attack on new fire starts in the area.”
