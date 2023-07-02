Update: July 2, 4:45 p.m. Skamania County Sheriff's office issues press release

Tunnel5

Flames running up the hill. 

The press release states: "At approximately 11:19, the Skamania County Sheriff’s Office received multiple reports of a fire near Milepost 61 on State Route 14. Multiple fire resources responded, including Skamania County Fire District 3, Skamania County Fire District 1, Klickitat County Fire District 3, White Salmon Fire, Department of Natural Resources, and United States Forest Service. Air assets were deployed, utilizing both water and fire retardant. Skamania County Sheriff’s Office sent a reverse 911 call to residents in the area for evacuation. Law enforcement personnel also went door to door to assist in evacuation measures. At this time, the fire is not contained and has been deemed a Type II incident. An estimated 125 acres and several homes have been affected at the time of this release. The cause of the fire has not been determined at this time. The Skamania County Sheriff’s Office will continue to release current information as conditions change. Those evacuated are being directed to the Skamania County Fairgrounds where the Red Cross is providing resources."

Video from the Cook Underwood Train Tunnel Fire at approximately 1 p.m. 
UnderwoodFireJuly2_07.jpg

Fire in Underwood advances up the hill near milepost 61 in Washington.
UnderwoodFireJuly2_01.jpg

The fire from Ruthton Park in Hood River.
WSDOT brush fire SR 14

A brush fire has been reported near Spring Creek Fish Hatchery in Underwood.