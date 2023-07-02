Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Update: July 2, 4:45 p.m. Skamania County Sheriff's office issues press release
The press release states: "At approximately 11:19, the Skamania County Sheriff’s Office received multiple reports of a fire near Milepost 61 on State Route 14. Multiple fire resources responded, including Skamania County Fire District 3, Skamania County Fire District 1, Klickitat County Fire District 3, White Salmon Fire, Department of Natural Resources, and United States Forest Service. Air assets were deployed, utilizing both water and fire retardant. Skamania County Sheriff’s Office sent a reverse 911 call to residents in the area for evacuation. Law enforcement personnel also went door to door to assist in evacuation measures. At this time, the fire is not contained and has been deemed a Type II incident. An estimated 125 acres and several homes have been affected at the time of this release. The cause of the fire has not been determined at this time. The Skamania County Sheriff’s Office will continue to release current information as conditions change. Those evacuated are being directed to the Skamania County Fairgrounds where the Red Cross is providing resources."
Update: July 2, 3:25 p.m. "75 acres and growing"
Level 3 evacuation orders are ordered by Skamania County Sheriff as the fire continues to grow past 75 acres burned. Residents being evacuated are told to relocate tot the Skamania County Fairgrounds at 710 SW Rock Creek Dr., Stevenson, Wash.
Washington DNR says the number of destroyed structures remains unknown and the cause of the blaze is under investigation.
Update: July 2, 2:25 p.m.
According to the Washington State Department of Natural Resources, there is an "Underwood evacuation order for Cook Underhill Road, 2 mile radius from fire."
In a Facebook post by White Salmon Mayor Marla Keethler, she states "Know that we are ready to implement the necessary protocols if the situation starts to threaten White Salmon. We feel for our Underwood neighbors going through the evacuations and uncertainty of the situation, and are grateful for the emergency responders on the frontline."
According to a post from Columbia Gorge Wildland & Fire, as of 2 p.m. the fire is at 75 acres and has crested the bluff. There are 7 aircraft on scene and multiple crews around the Gorge have been dispatched.
For evacuation notices or questions, contact the Skamania County Sheriff's Office non-emergency line 509-427-9490.
On July 2 at 12:44 p.m., Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) reported a brush fire on SR 14 eastbound at milepost 60 near Spring Creek Fish Hatchery. Officials are calling it the Cook Underwood Train Tunnel Fire (tunnel five). Evacuation orders have been given.
According to a post from Columbia Gorge Wildland & Fire, the fire was reported to have started at 11: 25 a.m. on July 2 and is burning in the grass and into the timber on Highway 14. At the time of the report, Skamania County Fire and Klickitat County SW Fire units were on the scene.
Also reported: Three aircraft from Yakima DNR arrived on scene at 12:30 p.m.
This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.
