Four candidates filed for three positions: Steven Short, Andrew Snyder, Jeanne Sreenan and Vince Wilson.
Only Wilson responded to the questionnaire. If received, additional responses will be added to online coverage at www.columbiagorgenews.com.
Vincent Wilson
1. What inspired you to run for a position with the Parkdale Rural Fire Protection District?
I have lived in Parkdale for 20 years. I have received excellent service from not only Parkdale Fire but from other local services. Delivering services in a small community takes extraordinary dedication. Like the volunteers in the fire district, it takes individuals stepping up to serve to make the community prosper. I am running to serve the community I live in and give back a small portion of what I have received.
2. What do you hope to bring to the Parkdale Rural Fire Protection District?
I hope to provide a broad perspective of the fire service to the operations and strategic planning of the fire district. I have 34 years of experience in the fire service ranging from an on-call reserve firefighter in a combination fire department to the Deputy Chief of Operations of a large, metropolitan fire department. I have a B.A. in Fire Administration and broad leadership experience. Most importantly, I bring an understanding of the need to support the fire chief and the members of the fire district in carrying out their mission to serve the community.
3. What do you believe are the biggest issues faced by the Parkdale Rural Fire Protection District and how do you plan to tackle these issues?
Attracting and retaining volunteers is always an issue. Effective staffing is accomplished by supporting the fire chief’s outreach programs, including all demographics of the community. Recruiting priorities should be to connect the community with the services that protect them.
Senate Bill 762 is a sweeping wildfire mitigation bill that will affect all community members and the fire district. The fire district board should focus meeting the regulations of the bill, while advocating for community members adversely impacted by portions of the bill.
