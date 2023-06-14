Hood River Valley High School art students held their annual art show at Tokki Art Supply in downtown Hood River on June 2. This is the second year that Tokki owner Janet O’Sullivan has donated use of the space, said HRVHS art teacher Amirra Malak. Senior and AP Drawing student Aiden Lannoo, at left, was one of the student artists showcased at the event.
