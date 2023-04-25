Hood River County Library District
Brian Hackett
1. What inspired you to run for a position with the Hood River County Library District?
Participation in our community is critical to a well-functioning government. The library system is an amazing resource and one that has been an honor to help manage.
2. What do you hope to bring to the library district?
Continued prudent management of the resources that are available to the library is critical and I feel like I have helped to accomplish that. The current executive director is an amazing manager and leader and I hope to continue to help the board actively work to ensure that the expenditure of the resources that are entrusted to us is used in the best way possible, including more projects like the new bookmobile.
3. What do you believe are the biggest issues faced by the library district and how do you plan to tackle these issues?
First, continued funding for infrastructure and planned maintenance events is going to be an ongoing challenge. The executive director is already setting aside resources for these eventualities. This kind of fiscal discipline must continue to be supported by the Board and I plan to assist in that effort in every way I can. Second, I would like to see a more permanent presence in Odell. The new bookmobile will allow for continued and sustained outreach, but more is needed in the second-largest population center in the county.
4. Nationally, there’s a push to reevaluate the books available in our public libraries, particularly in relation to children. What are your feelings on this issue?
We have amazing library professionals working in collection development. We have an actively engaged executive director and board that has developed robust policies to consider any changes. I do not support political theatrics that would cause Hood River to be a laughing stock or cautionary tale for other communities about how not to manage a library’s collection. We rely on parents to make choices with their children to support intellectual growth and rigorous thinking. It should be an extremely high bar to make any adjustment to book access in Hood River County.
