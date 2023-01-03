RUFUS — This January, Sherman County Senior Center and OSU Sherman County Extension are offering the “Eat Smart, Live Strong” series.
The program will be offered as four one-hour classes on Mondays at 10:30 a.m. at the Rufus City Hall, followed by a soup lunch.
“The focus of Eat Smart, Live Strong series is to encourage older adults to increase fruit and vegetable consumption and to increase physical activity,” said a press release. “The classes are fun and interactive, and will motivate participants as they build skills and knowledge.
“Let’s start the New Year right: Get motivated to eat more fruits and vegetables and keep moving!”
Sign up by calling the Rufus City Hall at 541-739-2321 or email cindy.brown@oregonstate.edu.
Schedule
Week 1: Monday, Jan. 9 — Reach Your Goals, Step by Step. This session will focus on goal setting and self-assessment to determine your current fruit and vegetable consumption and physical activity levels. Basic exercises will include walking in place, leg curls, upper body twists, and bicep curls.
Week 2: Monday, Jan. 16 — Challenges and Solutions. This session will offer lots of great suggestions to help you adapt your eating and physical activity behaviors to reach your goals. Basic exercises will include toe and leg raises, wall push-ups, and seated tummy crunches.
Week 3: Monday, Jan. 23 — Colorful and Classic Favorites. This session provides hands-on experience in updating classic recipes by adding fruits and vegetables. Basic exercises will include stand up/sit down, leg lifts, two-arm row and arm raises.
Week 4: Monday, Jan. 30 — Eat Smart, Spend Less. This session gives ideas and suggestions on how to stretch your budget and access resources so you can have more fruits and vegetables on hand. Basic exercises will include neck and shoulder rolls, and wrist and ankle rotations.
Commented