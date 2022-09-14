OLYMPIA — On Aug. 30, the Washington Department of Natural Resources released a new web platform designed to help private landowners navigate the ever-growing array of resources offered by the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and partner organizations to help them manage their forests now and for future generations.
The Landowner Assistance Portal is a collaborative effort between the Forest Resilience and Forest Regulation divisions of DNR. Many of the most popular programs offered or administered by the agency for private landowners — including financial and technical assistance for fuels reduction, wildlife stewardship, and wildfire preparedness — reside in one or both of those divisions.
As the number of landowners who seek assistance from DNR grows each year, so too does the need for information on what programs they qualify for. Based on an informal survey conducted this spring by DNR, many landowners may know what they’re looking for, but often struggle to find all the necessary information.
The Landowner Assistance Portal brings all of those resources under one umbrella to provide a one-stop shop experience. Users will find 34 of the most common subjects sorted into four categories: Resources for Managing My Forest, Keeping My Forest Healthy, Education and Training, and Permits and Regulations. Landowners can use the simple interface to locate to the information they need to take care of their forests.
“This new tool is a one-stop shop for private forestland owners in Washington,” said Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz. “We are making transformational investments in our landowner assistance programs with the goal of keeping Washington the Evergreen State. Easier access to information on forest health, stewardship, and wildfire prevention will help landowners protect their homes and forests. Healthy forests, no matter what size, provide benefits to all who live in Washington.”
Launching the Landowner Assistance Portal marks a key milestone as DNR continues to expand its Service Forestry program. Washington residents can use a new Find Your Forester tool to locate service foresters in their area.
The agency used funding from House Bill 1168 to create more than two dozen new positions in support of landowner assistance. It will also offer an expanded Service Forestry program to western Washington beginning later this year.
Visit www.dnr.wa.gov/LandownerAssistancePortal to view the Landowner Assistance Portal.
