Blessing of Animals service Oct. 9
WHITE SALMON — Bethel Church will hold a Blessing of the Animals service at 10 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9. “All creatures great and small are welcome; bring your four legged, feathered or finned friends to the church for an acknowledgment of their gifts to their humans,” said a church press release.
Burrito Bash at HRV football game
HOOD RIVER — The Hood River Valley High School Boosters will be serving hot and ready to eat burritos before the Homecoming football game versus Putnam on Friday, Oct. 7 from 6 p.m. until they sell out. Meat and vegetarian options will be available. Both will be filled with vegetables, rice, beans and toppings.
The HRVHS Booster Club is a group of parents, guardians and community members who volunteer to boost the students by raising funds through sponsorships, events, donations and membership with the sole purpose of funding HRVHS organizations including all sports, clubs and activities as well as providing scholarships for students. Over the years, the booster club has funded the purchase of new bleachers, robotics club equipment, funds to allow athletes to attend wrestling camp, incentive gear for the cross country team, art supplies for the art club and more. Each year the Boosters distributes $2,500 in scholarships to graduating seniors.
The Booster Burrito Bash is the Boosters primary fall fundraiser. All funds raised during the night will go back to the kids via scholarships or grants. If you would like to join the Booster Club, sponsor the Boosters or make a donation, visit www.hrvboosterclub.com or email club president Christina McGhee at hrvhsboosterclub@gmail.com.
‘Ageless Awards’ nominations sought
THE DALLES — Mid-Columbia Senior Center is accepting nominations for the Wasco County Ageless Awards. Individuals must be 75 years or older, reside in Wasco County, and have made and are still making contributions to their communities.
Provide the nominee’s name and contact information with your name and contact information and attach a short paragraph describing why the person should be considered for an Ageless Award. Email it to mcseniorcenter@gmail.com or mail it to Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W 9th, The Dalles, OR 97058. Questions should be directed to Rob Garrett at 541-296-4788.
The Ageless Awards will be presented on Thursday, Nov. 17 to recognize the contributions of older adults in our communities.
Operation Christmas Child event Oct. 6
THE DALLES — How do you explain what a gift is to someone who’s never received one? Operation Christmas Child is hosting a special event at First Christian Church, 909 Court St. The Dalles, on Oct. 6 at 7:30 p.m. Featured speaker will be Justin Thomas, who received an Operation Christmas Child shoe box at age 13. “Come find out how a gift-filled shoe box helped a child who had never received a gift grasp that Jesus is God’s greatest gift,” said a press release.
Past HRV yearbooks available at game
HOOD RIVER — The Hood River Valley High School yearbook staff will be selling old yearbooks for $10 at the homecoming football game on Friday, Oct. 7. Only some years are available for purchase, so come early to get the best choice.
Discovery Center benefit Oct. 15
THE DALLES — Columbia Gorge Discovery Center & Museum hosts its “Under the Silvery Moon” auction fundraiser on Saturday, Oct. 15. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and dinner starts at 6:30 p.m. Enjoy music by DJ Randy Haines, a live auction with Dave Griffith, a sample from the whiskey, wine and beer bar, and help raise funds for the museum through this live and silent auction.
This is a 21 and older event. Tickets are on sale at the Discovery Center. Call 541-296-8600 x 201 or visit www.gorgediscovery.org for more information.
