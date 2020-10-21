Got a good looking dog, a flashy fish, a charming turtle?
Columbia Basin Care’s first-ever Pet Photo Contest is open to anyone who lives in The Dalles, or has ties to Columbia Basin Care, a long-term care facility located in The Dalles. Dogs, cats, hamsters, snakes — all animals are eligible.
To participate, send a photo of your pet, and include your pet’s name and type of animal, along with your name, phone, address, email. If you are related to a resident of Columbia Basin Care, include that, too. Photos must be received by Nov. 1. Send your photo by mail or email to Columbia Basin Care, 1015 Webber St., The Dalles, Oregon 97058 or cbcare1015@gmail.com. Photos will not be returned.
Residents of Columbia Basin Care will view photos and choose winners. Contest winners will be announced and prizes awarded in November.
“So many of our residents love animals,” said Priscilla Heimsoth, Resident Care Manager at Columbia Basin Care. “This contest is a way to get our residents involved in a fun community project. They’ll review the photos and pick the top pets.”
Founded in 1964, Columbia Basin Care is the region’s only independent, nonprofit facility for long-term care and short-term rehabilitation. To learn more, go to colbasin.com.
