Ready to out and explore The Dalles, have fun, and earn prizes with the passport program?
Passport to Play is debuting this month for kids and families in The Dalles or surrounding area. This new, free activity program is aimed at providing structure and flexibility and getting kids moving and exploring this summer, with some fun prizes as incentives. Earn points and win prizes, including scooters, Northwest Park Pass, sports equipment and more.
Get your booklet in English or Spanish at The Dalles Library or Northern Wasco County Aquatic Center or visit jumpinthegorge.org/passport for more information. The program began June 14 and will run through July 30.
Pasaporte para Jugar
Salga y explore The Dalles, diviértase y gane premios con el programa de pasaportes.
¿Dónde?: Alrededor de The Dalles. Obtenga su folleto en la biblioteca de The Dalles o Centro acuático del norte del condado de Wasco.
¿Quién?: Niños y familias en The Dalles y áreas alrededor.
¿Qué?: ¡Un folleto de actividades gratis! Las actividades ganan puntos y los puntos son elegibles para pre-mios.
¿Cuándo?: 14 de junio-30 de julio.
Visite jumpinthegorge/passport para obtener más información.
