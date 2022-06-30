White Salmon resident Cleland “Clel” Harr has been selected as the 2022 White Salmon 4th of July Parade Grand Marshal.
Clel was born the fourth of four sons in April 1931. They grew up during the Great Depression, at one time living in a railroad boxcar converted into a home, on the plains of Kansas.
All in the Harr Family served their country. Clel’s father served as an Army NCO in the trenches of France during World War One. His brothers all served in World War Two: the oldest was a Marine on Guam, the next a SeaBee in the South Pacific, and the next was in the Army Air Corps.
Clel was too young for WWII; he fought for his country in the Korean War. He was trained to be a combat telephone linesman, a particularly hazardous job, as linesmen were favorite targets of enemy snipers. Happily for his children, when he arrived in Korea, he was given another assignment. When asked who in his troop had gone to college, Clel raised his hand, and was sent to the artillery. He worked in the Fire Direction Center for a battery of 105mm howitzers (cannon).
His oldest brother, now a doctor, asked one of the pretty nurses he worked with to write a letter to Clel in Korea. Clel and the nurse became pen pals. Clel married Stella Ruth in 1954. Together, they had six wonderful children in seven years. Prolific.
Clel retired after thirty years working for AT&T, the American Telephone and Telegraph Company. He and Stella moved to Washington in 1998. They have been active in the local community and the United Methodist Church. They have continued to serve with many different organizations such as Habitat for Humanity; Suicide Crisis Response Line; Big Brothers, Big Sisters; Community Partners; and the American Legion.
The 4th of July parade begins Monday at 1:00 pm led by Clel through downtown White Salmon on Jewett Blvd and ending at Rheingarten Park where attendees will enjoy live music at 2:00 by Harmony of the Gorge and the 204th Army Concert Band.
