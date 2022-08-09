AJ Valencia

AJ Valencia, originally from Phoenix, Ariz., will be taking over as Athletic Director for Columbia High School and Henkle Middle School, following the recent retirement of former AD Howard Kreps.

 Contributed photo

AJ Valencia had a big-picture view of things roaming centerfield as a high school and college baseball player. He’ll have a similar view of countless sporting events in his new role as athletic director at Columbia High and Henkle Middle schools in White Salmon.

Valencia was hired this summer to replace Howard Kreps, who retired in June after a 30-year career as the Columbia High athletic director.