Trout Lake’s girls soccer team has had almost as many matches canceled as it has played thus far, but the Mustangs are producing good results when they’re able to take the field.
Trout Lake improved to 4-1 with a 7-1 home win Saturday against Echo/Stanfield. A day earlier, the Mustangs shut out the Hood River Valley JV team, 4-0, at Westside Elementary in Hood River.
3A/2A/1A District 1 play begins Oct. 4 and the Mustangs have two more non-league matches scheduled between now and then. That included a Monday (Sept. 27) road match against the Molalla JV (results were unavailable for the print edition) and a Thursday rematch against Hood River’s JV.
Coach Sean Painter’s team has had three matches canceled. The Mustangs open district play at Riverdale (3-3, as of Sunday) at Lewis & Clark College at 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 4.
