The Dalles High Riverhawks volleyball team snapped a four-game losing streak and turned things around by winning three straight games in an eight-team tournament Sept. 25 at Oregon City High School.
The Hawks (0-3 Intermountain Conference, 4-5 overall) won 25-23, 25-12 over the Centennial Eagles (0-8) in their first match Saturday of the Silver Bracket. The Hawks followed with another impressive win in their second outing with a 29-25, 25-21 win over the Central Panthers (4-8). The Dalles, guided by first year Coach Julie Summers, then won the Silver Bracket final with a 25-20, 25-21 win over the Beaverton Beavers (2-12).
“We finally had all 10 varsity players back together and it showed today,” Summers said. “It was a team effort, and it took all 10 of us working together and playing for each other. This was a long week for us with a match at Pendleton and a match at Ridgeview. We are working hard, and I can’t wait to see what we’ll do against these teams on our home court. It’s been a long month on the road with this coming week finally the last of our traveling.”
The Hawks last played at home Sept 2 against the North Marion Huskies (3-3) and they won 3-0 at the Wahtonka gym. The Hawks have played seven straight road games, including a match Tuesday against the Redmond Panthers (result was after the printed edition deadline). Their next contest is Thursday at 6:30 p.m. against the Hood River Valley High Eagles (0-3 IMC, 3-7 overall) at Hood River. The Hawks will play in a tournament at Roosevelt High School in Portland on Saturday beginning at 8 a.m.
