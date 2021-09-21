There are three teams undefeated in the OSAA Class 1A Big Sky League volleyball standings, led by the Dufur Rangers and the South Wasco County Redsides at 3-0 along with the Condon High Blue Devils at 2-0.
The Redsides (7-3 overall) and the Rangers (5-5 overall) will meet in a key matchup Thursday, 5 p.m. at Dufur High School.
South Wasco won its last match 3-0 Sept. 16 over the Glenwood/Klickitat High Eagles (1-2 Big Sky, 5-2 overall) at Glenwood High School. The Redsides will play in the Mustang Classic Tournament Sept. 25 in Marcola, followed by a 5 p.m. home game versus Horizon Christian/Trout Lake at 5 p.m. Sept. 28.
Dufur has won five of its last six, including a 3-0 nonleague victory over the Blue Devils (3-5 overall) Sept. 17 at Condon High School. Dufur met the Horizon Christian/Trout Lake Eagles (0-5) Tuesday at Horizon Christian in Hood River (result was after the printed edition deadline).
Horizon/Trout Lake plays The Dalles High Riverhawks freshman squad Sept. 24 at 5 p.m. at the Wahtonka High campus, followed by a Sept. 28 road game versus the Redsides at South Wasco High in Maupin.
The Glenwood/Klickitat Eagles won four games in row, including a 3-0 win over Horizon/Trout Lake Sept. 14 in Hood River. Glenwood/Klickitat dominated the match in winning 25-9, 25-16, 25-11. Julie Fink (five assists, four aces), Laney Tuthill (seven kills, block, ace), Ally McFall (four aces) and Alise Gimlin (two assists, three kills, ace) helped lead Glenwood/Klickitat to the victory.
Glenwood/Klickitat’s win streak was snapped in the loss to South Wasco last Thursday. South Wasco won 25-12, 25-23, 25-6. Tuthill had four kills, two blocks and an ace. Fink had five assists and three kills. Gimlin had eight assists, one kill and a block.
The Sherman High Lady Huskies (1-2 Big Sky, 3-2 overall) won two in row last week, including a 3-0 home win over the Bickleton Lady Pirates (0-2 Big Sky, 1-4 overall) Sept. 16 and a 3-1 win Sept. 18 over the Class 3A Umatilla Vikings (0-8) in a tournament at Riverside High School in Boardman.
Sherman played the Mitchell/Spray/Wheeler High Loggers (0-3 league, 2-5 overall) Tuesday in Spray.
The Huskies’ next match is at home Thursday at 5 p.m. against Condon, followed by a 5 p.m. Sept. 28 road game against the Echo High Cougars (4-4).
