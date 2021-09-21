The Redsides Volleyball team

The Redsides Volleyball team poses for a team picture.

 Mike Weber photo

There are three teams undefeated in the OSAA Class 1A Big Sky League volleyball standings, led by the Dufur Rangers and the South Wasco County Redsides at 3-0 along with the Condon High Blue Devils at 2-0.

The Redsides (7-3 overall) and the Rangers (5-5 overall) will meet in a key matchup Thursday, 5 p.m. at Dufur High School.

South Wasco won its last match 3-0 Sept. 16 over the Glenwood/Klickitat High Eagles (1-2 Big Sky, 5-2 overall) at Glenwood High School. The Redsides will play in the Mustang Classic Tournament Sept. 25 in Marcola, followed by a 5 p.m. home game versus Horizon Christian/Trout Lake at 5 p.m. Sept. 28.

Dufur has won five of its last six, including a 3-0 nonleague victory over the Blue Devils (3-5 overall) Sept. 17 at Condon High School. Dufur met the Horizon Christian/Trout Lake Eagles (0-5) Tuesday at Horizon Christian in Hood River (result was after the printed edition deadline).

Horizon/Trout Lake plays The Dalles High Riverhawks freshman squad Sept. 24 at 5 p.m. at the Wahtonka High campus, followed by a Sept. 28 road game versus the Redsides at South Wasco High in Maupin.

The Glenwood/Klickitat Eagles won four games in row, including a 3-0 win over Horizon/Trout Lake Sept. 14 in Hood River. Glenwood/Klickitat dominated the match in winning 25-9, 25-16, 25-11. Julie Fink (five assists, four aces), Laney Tuthill (seven kills, block, ace), Ally McFall (four aces) and Alise Gimlin (two assists, three kills, ace) helped lead Glenwood/Klickitat to the victory.

Glenwood/Klickitat’s win streak was snapped in the loss to South Wasco last Thursday. South Wasco won 25-12, 25-23, 25-6. Tuthill had four kills, two blocks and an ace. Fink had five assists and three kills. Gimlin had eight assists, one kill and a block.

The Sherman High Lady Huskies (1-2 Big Sky, 3-2 overall) won two in row last week, including a 3-0 home win over the Bickleton Lady Pirates (0-2 Big Sky, 1-4 overall) Sept. 16 and a 3-1 win Sept. 18 over the Class 3A Umatilla Vikings (0-8) in a tournament at Riverside High School in Boardman.

Sherman played the Mitchell/Spray/Wheeler High Loggers (0-3 league, 2-5 overall) Tuesday in Spray.

The Huskies’ next match is at home Thursday at 5 p.m. against Condon, followed by a 5 p.m. Sept. 28 road game against the Echo High Cougars (4-4).