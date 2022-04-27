The Dalles High’s track and field team had a well-rounded week, with meets in Hood River and Oregon City.
Cold, drizzly weather kept personal records to a minimum, especially in the sprints and jumps on April 20 at Hood River, where the host Eagles and Pendleton joined a few smaller Gorge-area schools. Three days later, The Dalles boys were 10th and the girls 14th at the annual Willamette Falls Invitational on Saturday in Oregon City. There were 25 teams in the meet.
At Oregon City, Taylor Morehouse and Leo Lemann were the two individual winners for The Dalles. Morehouse cleared 14 feet in the pole vault to remain unbeaten in seven meets this season. (Also in the pole vault, Julian Morehouse cleared 11 feet — tying him for the third best IMC mark.) Lemann raced to a personal best 9-minute, 5.7-second clocking in the 3000 meters — a 13-second PR. That time ranks him third in the IMC with a couple of weeks remaining before the district meet. Lemann hinted of good things to come with his PR 2:12.79 800 at the Hood River meet.
Connor Blair also had a good day Saturday for the Riverhawk boys, finishing 11th in the 400 in 54.32 and 14th in the 300-meter intermediate hurdles in 45.76 — each time a personal best. His 400 time ranks him fourth in the conference. Junior Skyler Coburn also ran PRs in the high and intermediate hurdles.
On the girls side, frosh Alaina Cassidy raced to personal bests in the 1500 (5:24.16) and 3000 (11:58.68). It was a good showing for the Riverhawk distance crew, as Fiona Dunlap had a PR in the 1500 of 5:36.92, as did Caitlynne Wring (5:46.6), who came back later in the meet to PR in the 3000, as well, in 12:40.05.
The Dalles 4x100 relay raced to a season-best time of 52.04 and finished sixth. The team included Lilly Adams, Zoe Dunn, Madelyn Harrison, and Amyrah Hill. Dunn was second in the long jump and third in the triple jump to help The Dalles score its 18.5 team points. Harrison added a PR 1:03.8 in the open 400.
Sophomore Merik Peacock threw a personal-best 120-2.5 in the javelin at HRV, where the Riverhawks also received PR performances from sophomore Anthony Jara (18-5 long jump) and sophomore Andre Niko, who threw 40-1 in the shot.
