Practice time is at a premium for Oregon high school golf teams, including a young The Dalles Riverhawk squad.
The Dalles played its first tournament in two years April 12 at the Wildhorse Resort Golf Course in Pendleton after a few days of practice.
“It wasn’t bad for only having a week of practice before their first tournament,” said Coach Dan Telles, in his 12th year overall (boys/girls) heading the program. “For three of the four players (sophomores Joe Codding, Kenneth Miller, and Chase Sam), this was their first high school tournament and they played pretty consistent.”
Codding took third place overall with his 90 on the 18-hole Wildhorse course. Riverhawk senior Spencer Taylor shot a personal-record 92 to take fourth place. Miller, a sophomore, shot 101 and junior Chase Sam shot 104.
“We could’ve used the experience if we were able to play last season, but we weren’t able to,” said Telles. “For the second year in a row, we only have one senior, so we’re kind of a young team again this year. Losing one season kind of hurt our team, because the players didn’t get the varsity experience that they needed. They actually started out the season playing pretty good in their first tournament.
“Chase Sam just started playing golf last fall and he’s really improved a lot and he shot a pretty good score, while playing in his first ever tournament,” added Telles.
The Dalles has seven players on the varsity and junior varsity squads, which includes three freshmen. The Riverhawks have a six-event Intermountain Conference schedule that concludes May 10 with a noon tournament at Indian Creek Golf Course in Hood River.
The final week of the season, May 10-15 — known as Culminating Week — will tentatively include an IMC District Championship Tournament at a site and date yet to be determined.
The Dalles was second in its first tourney in Pendleton and had a chance Monday to improve on that finish with a home match at The Dalles Country Club (result was after the printed edition deadline). The Riverhawks’ next event is April 26 at noon at Indian Creek.
