It was a learning experience for the young The Dalles High Riverhawks baseball team in an Intermountain Conference three-game series versus the highly regarded Pendleton Buckaroos last week.
Pendleton won 14-2 at Quinton Street Ballpark in The Dalles April 27, followed by wins of 11-1 and 10-1 in an April 30 doubleheader at Pendleton High School.
The Dalles was hoping to snap a four-game losing streak when it faced the winless Crook County Cowboys at home Tuesday (results came after the printed edition deadline). The Riverhawks next game is May 5 at 4:30 p.m. on the road against the Redmond Panthers.
The Dalles plays a doubleheader Saturday at Crook County High School in Prineville. The Dalles faces the Bend Lava Bears at 1:30 p.m., followed by a matchup against Crook County at 3 p.m. The Dalles meets area rival the Hood River Valley Eagles (4-2, 5-4) in a 4:30 p.m. home game contest May 11, followed by a 4:30 p.m. home game versus Redmond May 12.
The young Riverhawks (10 freshmen, four juniors), who have no seniors, were simply unable to overcome a much more experienced Buckaroo squad that has seven seniors. In the April 27 contest, Pendleton jumped in front with an 8-0 first-inning lead. The Buckaroos, who have the No. 1 ranked offense (10.11 runs per game average) out of 31 Class 5A squads, added a run in the third and scored four more in the fourth to build a 13-0 advantage.
The Dalles scored two in the bottom half of the frame, making it 13-2. Pendleton, which outhit The Dalles 10-3, got a run in the fifth for the final margin.
Last Friday in Pendleton, The Dalles continued struggling in two games against the Buckaroos. In the first game, Pendleton scored in every inning, while jumping in front 9-0 after four innings. The Dalles sophomore Braden Schwartz (2-for-3, single, double) singled in the fifth and later scored on an error, making it 9-1 to help the Riverhawks avoid a shutout.
Riverhawk sophomore pitcher Riley Brock was a bright spot on the mound for The Dalles. Brock had three strikeouts, walked four and allowed four hits in four innings pitched. In the second game, The Dalles enjoyed an early 1-0 first inning lead. Schwartz (1-for-3), singled and scored on a sacrifice fly RBI by junior Austin Agidius. It was short-lived though. Pendleton responded by scoring two in the bottom of the first and then outscored The Dalles 8-0 over the next five frames. Pendleton had six hits in its sixth straight win. The Buckaroos only loss this year was 11-3 to Hood River April 16 at Hood River.
