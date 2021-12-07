Takedowns were the focus of a low-key, season-opening wrestling tourney at Goldendale High School last week.
Bruin Coach Mike Muehlbauer said the Dec. 1 event was designed to give experienced wrestlers a chance to mix it up against wrestlers from other schools, and inexperienced wrestlers a chance to experience an actual high school match for the first time. Well, at least some of a match. Wrestlers scored points with takedowns and then returned to their feet to try it again.
“It was really kind of an icebreaker to introduce kids to the sport,” Muehlbauer said. “It was really low key.”
Most of the Columbia wrestlers — 13 of the team’s 28-member roster made the short road trip — wrestled three matches. Juniors Calvin Andrews and Noah Roden each won two matches. Muehlbauer said, “They wrestled well. I was happy to see they wrestled well out of the gate.”
Senior Angel Uvalle won a match, as did first-year wrestler Camden Uffelman. “Camden he’s learning a whole lot; he’s really scrappy,” Muehlbauer said. “There’s no give in with him.”
The Bruins host a double dual Dec. 16 against Stevenson and Rainier, and head to a large tournament at Highland High in Cowiche, Wash., (near Yakima) on Dec. 18. Muehlbauer said he’s excited about a recent addition to the Bruin schedule — a Dec. 21 dual at Hood River Valley. “We’ll have some JV matches and the varsity matches begin at 7 p.m. under the spotlight,” he said.
Commented