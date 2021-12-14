The Sherman High Huskies captured a second straight victory in Class 1A girls basketball, 44-40, at Elgin High on Dec. 11.
The Huskies, guided by first-year Coach Doug Martin, were hoping to win their third straight in Tuesday’s non-league home contest against the No. 3 ranked Damascus Christian High Eagles (result was after the printed edition deadline).
“It was a good game for us to play against a team with some really tall girls,” said Martin. “We trailed 9-2 early in the game and we just couldn’t get a bucket, but then we were able to get things going well after that. Allie Marker played awesome, and she scored 17 points. She kind of dictates how well we’re going to do. If we can get her going, then I think we can compete with most of the teams.
“The girls are really excited because we didn’t win one game last season during the short spring schedule. Every time we win it really helps provide a boost to their confidence level.”
Sherman senior Cali Johnson scored nine points, sophomore Sophie Hulke had eight and junior Natalie Martin scored six.
Sherman opens its 16-game Big Sky League schedule with a 6 p.m. contest Dec. 17 on the road versus the Spray/Mitchell/Wheeler High Loggers (1-3) at Spray High School. The Huskies then meet the Ione/Arlington High Cardinals (3-2) in a 2 p.m. home game Dec. 18 at Sherman High School in Moro.
South Wasco wins two straight
The South Wasco County High Redsides improved their record to 2-3 after winning two straight Class 1A girls basketball nonleague home games in the John Howey Memorial Tournament Dec. 10-11 at South Wasco High School in Maupin.
The Redsides won, 44-13, Friday over the Dayville/Monument Tigers (0-3), followed by a 42-25 win Saturday over the Central Christian High Tigers (2-2).
South Wasco starts its 16-game Big Sky League schedule with a 6 p.m. home game Dec. 17 against the Lyle/Wishram High Cougars (1-1), followed by a 2 p.m. Dec. 18 league matchup versus the Klickitat/Glenwood High Eagles (0-3) at Klickitat High School.
Bickleton wins two straight
The Bickleton High Pirates (2-0) won their second straight Class 1A girls basketball game, 37-33, over the Klickitat/Glenwood High Vandals Dec. 8 at Klickitat High School. The Pirates begin their 16-game Big Sky League schedule on the road with a Dec. 17, 6 p.m. game versus Ione/Arlington at Arlington High School, followed by a Dec. 18 2 p.m. home game against Condon (2-1).
Lyle/Wishram seeks first win
The Lyle Wishram High Cougars girls basketball team faced a tough Class 2A opponent in the Mannahouse Christian High Academy Lions (2-2), losing 52-28 on Dec. 11 in Portland. The shorthanded Cougars had six players of their seven players available for the game. Senior Alaura McCullough was unable to play because of an injury she suffered in practice recently. Junior Sonya Rubio suffered an ankle injury during the game and her return to the lineup is uncertain. Rubio led the Cougars in scoring with 11 points against the Lions.
The Cougars (0-2) were hoping to get their first win on the road against the Stevenson High Bulldogs (0-3) Tuesday at Stevenson High School (result was after the printed edition deadline). Lyle/Wishram plays its next contest Dec. 17 at 6 p.m. at South Wasco, followed by a Dec. 18 2 p.m. contest at home versus Trout Lake at Lyle High School.
Horizon wins one of three
Horizon Christian won its season opener last week, 25-15, over visiting St. Stephens. Junior guard Gabby Mooney led the Hawks with 10 points and frosh Brooke Page added nine in the Dec. 7 contest. Horizon lost both its games at its Hawk Tournament on Friday and Saturday. Wallowa defeated Horizon, 51-12, on Friday, and Open Door of Troutdale topped the Hawks, 25-19, on Saturday.
