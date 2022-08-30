The Dalles High Riverhawks boys soccer team kicked off its 2022 season at home Aug. 27 with a 7-0 win over the La Grande High Tigers in a Class 4A non-league match.

Sophomore forward Hulises Najera had a hat trick (three goals) and had two assists to help lead the Riverhawks (1-0) to the victory over the Tigers (0-2) of the Greater Oregon League. La Grande was an OSAA state playoff participant last year. The Dalles won its season opener, 3-2, over La Grande a year ago.

Recommended for you