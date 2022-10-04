A season that started very promising with four wins in their first five games, seems to have taken an unfortunate downturn now for The Dalles High Riverhawks boys soccer team.

Four games into their Class 4A Tri-Valley Conference schedule, the Riverhawks (0-2-2 TVC, 4-3-2 overall) are still without a league win. They’re playing without their best player and scoring leader, Hulises Najera, who sustained a season-ending knee injury in a 5-2 home win versus Corbett on Sept. 6.