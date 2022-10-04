A season that started very promising with four wins in their first five games, seems to have taken an unfortunate downturn now for The Dalles High Riverhawks boys soccer team.
Four games into their Class 4A Tri-Valley Conference schedule, the Riverhawks (0-2-2 TVC, 4-3-2 overall) are still without a league win. They’re playing without their best player and scoring leader, Hulises Najera, who sustained a season-ending knee injury in a 5-2 home win versus Corbett on Sept. 6.
The season is winding down for the Riverhawks, as five games remaining on their 10-game TVC schedule. The Riverhawks may need to win their final five matches in order to achieve their goal of reaching the OSAA state playoffs for a fourth straight year.
The Riverhawks dropped their second straight game in a 4-2 loss to the Madras White Buffaloes (3-1 TVC, 5-1 overall) Sept. 26 at Madras High School. Madras took control by scoring four goals in the first 15 minutes of the match and led 4-0 at halftime. Sophomore midfielder Anthony Santana and junior midfielder Jaden Bullard scored goals in the second half for The Dalles.
The Riverhawks bounced back and played better in a 0-0 tie in their last match Sept. 28 versus the Gladstone High Gladiators (1-2-1 TVC, 2-5-1 overall) at Gladstone High School.
The Riverhawks were seeking to get their first league win Tuesday at home versus the Molalla High Indians (result was after the printed edition deadline). The Riverhawks’ next game - which at this point is a must-win situation in order to keep their playoff hopes alive - is Sept. 10 at home versus the Crook County High Cowboys (0-3-1 TVC, 0-7-1 overall).
The struggling Cowboys have lost 21 consecutive games overlapping the past two years. The teams played to a 2-2 tie in a Sept. 20 match at Crook County High School in Prineville.
