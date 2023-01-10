The 11-member The Dalles High Riverhawks boys and girls swim teams competed in two meets last week, recording nine top-five finishes in one and 14 in another.

At the seven-team Madras Invitational meet Jan. 3, The Dalles senior Lydia DiGennaro highlighted the meet for the girls squad by winning the 50-yard freestyle in 26.11 seconds. DiGennaro also recorded a runner-up finish in the 100-yard butterfly in 1:07.63.