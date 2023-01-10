The 11-member The Dalles High Riverhawks boys and girls swim teams competed in two meets last week, recording nine top-five finishes in one and 14 in another.
At the seven-team Madras Invitational meet Jan. 3, The Dalles senior Lydia DiGennaro highlighted the meet for the girls squad by winning the 50-yard freestyle in 26.11 seconds. DiGennaro also recorded a runner-up finish in the 100-yard butterfly in 1:07.63.
“Lydia did a good job competing against swimmers from 5A schools Bend and Redmond,” said Coach Shea Macnab. “Reta Rincon put in a lot of work over the Christmas break doing some techniques to improve and she had her best performance of the season at Madras.”
Senior Kennedy Abbas took second in the 100-yard backstroke (1:15.47) and fifth in the 100 freestyle (1:03.94).
The six-member Riverhawk boys squad was led by senior Michael Cole, who swam to second place in the 50 free (23.50) and third in the 100 free (54.15). Cole also combined with teammates Carter Randall, Skyler Coburn and Everest Lenardson to place fifth in the 200 medley relay (2:03.71). The quartet also swam to third place in the 200 free relay (1:44.59). Randall was fourth in the 100 butterfly (1:07.62), and Canon Dorzab and Coburn also recorded top-10 individual finishes in other events.
“We’re not going to win any meets this year because we just don’t have enough kids on our team,” said Macnab. “We just need to quadruple the number of swimmers on our team and then we’ll be a force to be reckoned with as a team in the future. We are competitive though in just about every single event that we have swimmers in and most of the time we’re finishing in the top-three.”
The Riverhawks competed in the five-team Baker High School Invitational meet Jan. 7 where they recorded 14 top-five finishes and had seven event wins. Cole swam to first place in both the 100 free (54.57) and the 50 free (23.55). He was second in the 200 free (2:05.03) and in the 100 butterfly (59.53). Cole also combined with Randall, Coburn, and Lenardson to help The Dalles win the 200 relay (1:42.61) and take second in the 400 relay (4:04.59).
“We do have a very competitive group of boys in the 200 and 400 relays,” Macnab said.
Randall won the 100 free (1:01.53), was fourth in the 100 backstroke (1:14.55) and second in the 500 free (6:26.62). Coburn was third in the 100 breaststroke (1:16.70), second in the 200 individual medley (2:30.54) and second in the 50 free (25.01).
DiGennaro led the five-member Riverhawks girls squad with victories in the 50 free (26.46), 100 fly (1:06.20), 100 free (58.42) and a second in the 200 IM (2:32.25). Abbas was third in the 100 backstroke (1:12.88) and third in the 100 free (1:04.85). Rincon swam to a fifth place in the 100 breaststroke (1:35.43) and she was seventh in the 100 free (1:14.07).
