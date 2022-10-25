The Dalles High cross country team’s final tune-up before the 2022 Tri-Valley Conference district meet was a good one, as the Riverhawks won the boys and girls races Oct. 19 at Birch Creek near Pendleton.

The six-team district meet is Wednesday at McIver State Park near Estacada. The girls varsity race begins at 3 p.m. followed by the boys varsity and then the junior varsity races. The Dalles competed in the Estacada Invitational on Oct. 13 over the same 5,000-meter McIver Park course.