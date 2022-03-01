The Dalles High Riverhawks boys basketball team clinched third place in the six-team Intermountain Conference last week and advanced to the Class 5A state playoffs for the first time in 11 years.
The Hawks (5-5 IMC, 11-10 overall) also have their first winning, regular-season record since the 2009-10 season when they finished with a 15-10 mark.
The Hawks, guided by Coach Greg Cummings, were ranked No. 17 (as of Sunday) in Class 5A and they qualified for a first-round state playoff game Friday, March 4 on the road against a yet-to-be-determined opponent. The winner of the March 4 contest advances to the 5A state tournament March 9-12 at Oregon State University in Corvallis.
“This is a very proud time for Riverhawks basketball and I’m very proud of the progress our team and the program has made this year,” said Cummings. “This is the first year that I’ve been associated with Riverhawks basketball that we actually ended the regular season with a winning record, which is a testament to our kids and our families, and it shows how much we’ve improved over the years.
“It’s super cool that we’re in the playoffs. Now that we’re in the playoffs the job isn’t finished, and we still have work to do. One of our team goals at the beginning of the season was to get to the state tournament and that’s what we’re shooting for.”
The Dalles likely will be either the 15th or 16th seed in the 5A playoffs and will travel to play a first-round game at either top-seeded Crescent Valley of Corvallis, or No. 3 seed, Wilsonville. Winners of Friday’s games advance to the eight-team state tourney.
