The South Wasco County High Redsides were hoping that the third time would be a charm for them in the OSAA Class 1A boys basketball state championship game versus the Crane High Mustangs.
Appearing in the finals for the first time since 2006 and third time overall, the Redsides (25-1) came up short again as the No. 1 ranked Mustangs (31-0) proved deserving of their recognition by winning the title, 62-53, Saturday night at Baker City High School.
In a hard-fought battle between the two evenly matched squads, the Redsides led just once at 2-0 on a jumper by senior post Brock LaFaver (19 points, six rebounds). The Mustangs gained the early momentum, building a 21-12 lead at the end of the first quarter.
South Wasco came back and trimmed the margin to 25-22 on a three-point field goal by Big Sky West player of the year Oscar Thomas (20 points, five assists). The Mustangs responded by taking a 34-28 halftime lead.
The Redsides fought back several times throughout the contest. South Wasco knotted it 41-41 on a jumper by junior Ian Ongers (11 points, seven rebounds) midway through the third quarter. Then after trailing early in the fourth at 51-42, a 9-2 Redside rally capped by a LaFaver jumper in the lane, made it 51-50 with 5:31 left in the game. The Mustangs put together a late rally, outscoring the Redsides 11-3 to win the title.
