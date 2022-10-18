The six Riverhawk seniors were honored for their four-year contribution to The Dalles High program in a pregame ceremony. Those seniors included Gigi Hiser, Zoe Dunn, Kaylee Fleming, Lydia DiGennaro, Ahnikah Rubio, and Kennedy Abbas.

The Riverhawks (8-1 TVC, 19-2 overall) also won 3-0 over at home Oct. 11 over Madras. All of the Riverhawk wins have been by either 2-0 or 3-0 sweeps. The Dalles has played in two tournaments this year, winning six tournament games by 2-0 and 13 games by 3-0. The Dalles has a 53-6 set record, which is best out of 31 Class 4A teams.