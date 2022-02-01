Columbia High’s Sawyer Muehlbauer won the 170-pound division of Saturday’s seven-team Battle of the Bridge wrestling tournament at Seton Catholic.
The Bruins were second as a team, behind runner-up finishes from three wrestlers. Columbia scored 129.5 team points; Battle Ground won the tourney with 218.
Muehlbauer, a freshman, won both his matches, including the championship over teammate Liam Cox. Also joining Cox in runner-up finishers were junior Calvin Andrews at 145 pounds and Benjamin Borton at 152 pounds. Holden Uffelman and Jack Vosika finished third at 126 and 182 pounds, respectively.
“We had a great tournament,” said Coach Michael Muehlbauer. “We had four wrestlers competing in the finals. Crystal trophies were handed out to champions of each weight class.
“I was very pleased at our composure and our level of wrestling displayed at this tournament. The kids are improving each week and are having a lot of fun.”
The Bruins were hampered by competitions being cancelled by weather and/or COVID, but have done their best to compete in as many matches as possible the past two weeks, the coach said.
“We’re definitely improving from competition to competition,” Coach Muehlbauer said. “We’re really trying to play catch-up to a lot of teams who have wrestled 3-4 times more matches than we have.”
In addition to his placing at Seton, Andrews has wrestled to five wins over the past few weeks; Cox and Sawyer Muehlbauer each won six wrestled matches during that span; and 120-pounder Levi Wamsley had four victories. On the girls side, Jessica Polkinghorn (see related story this issue) went 3-for-3 at a tournament Jan. 22 at King’s Way. Teammate Cassidy Hipskind won two of her matches in a double dual against Hood River and Riverside.
“I’m happy with our progress so far; we have a lot of improvement potential ahead of us,” Coach Muehlbauer said. “The kids are working hard and through thick and thin have held positive attitudes.”
The Bruins will compete in the Region 1 tournament Feb. 12 in Hoquiam. Qualifiers at regionals advance to the Washington state tournament, Mat Classic XXXII, which will be held Feb. 18-19 at the Tacoma Dome.
