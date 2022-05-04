The Dalles High track and field team headed to the Portland-metro area Friday for different invitational meets this past weekend and the result was golden for two athletes.
Senior pole vaulter Taylor Morehouse won his specialty at the annual Nike/Jesuit Twilight Relays at Jesuit High in west Portland. Morehouse cleared 14 feet, 9 inches on a wet evening, finishing under the stadium lights. The meet attracts athletes from four states and Canada, and features fields of 48 in field and select running events plus relays.
The wet weather caused more half vs. full attempts in the pole vault, but it didn’t deter Morehouse, who finished an inch shy of his personal best. Morehouse’s younger brother, Julian, also competed at Jesuit in the vault, finishing 25th overall at 10-6.
The meet featured a 6-foot, 0.25-inch girls high jump mark by Cascade’s Emma Gates; a 60-foot, 4.25-inch boys shot put by Astoria’s Colton McMaster; a 213-5 boys javelin throw by Pendleton’s Samuel Jennings; and a 19-foot, 11-inch girls long jump by Oregon City’s Sophia Beckmon.
Also Friday, about 25 miles to the east in Gresham, the bulk of The Dalles’ team competed in the annual Dean Nice Invitational — along with 15 other teams. Weather conditions were slightly better in Gresham than on the west side of Portland and Zoe Dunn took full advantage. The junior bounded 37-1 to win the triple jump - her mark was a personal best by more than two feet. Dunn also had a PR in the 200 meters of 27.8 seconds, long jumped 17-4.5 and ran a leg on The Dalles’ third place 4x100 relay. She is ranked second in Class 5A in both horizontal jumps.
The short relay’s time of 51.97 is the fastest among Intermountain Conference teams this season. Members were Lily Adams, Dunn, Madelyn Harrison, and Amyrah Hill. Adams, Harrison, and Hill are sophomores. The Riverhawks also own the fastest IMC 4x400 of 4:20.72, which the team of Maisie Bandel-Ramirez, Hill, Harrison, and Adams ran at Dean Nice to finish fifth.
Three other relay team members recorded at least one PR in Gresham: Harrison ran 27.84 in the 200; Bandel-Ramirez ran 52.68 in the 300 low hurdles; and Hill ran 13.51 in the 100.
On the boys side, Jaxon Pullen seems to have recovered from a leg injury which kept him out of some recent meets. The senior sprinter was second in the 100 in 11.42 and third in the 200 in a season-best 23.21.
Sophomore distance runner Leo Lehman lowered his 3000 best of the second successive week. Lehman, who had a 13-second PR while winning the race at the April 23 Willamette Falls Invite, was third on Friday in a personal-best 9:04.85.
Senior Connor Blair doubled in the open 400 and 300 intermediate hurdles, and he set a PR in the latter race of 45.02.
