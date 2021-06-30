In game that looked much different than the final score, missed opportunities were the story for The Dalles Riverhawks as they fell, 48-38, to the Ridgeview Ravens in the first round of the Intermountain Conference Playoffs.
The two teams split their season series with each winning on their home court. The latest matchup had come four days prior when the Riverhawks (3-9 overall, 3-7 league) defeated the Ravens 49-40 in the final game of the regular season.
On one of the hottest days of the year so far, the temperature inside Kurtz Gym matched that of the nearly 100-degree weather outside which led to some sloppy play early on. The ruckus crowd helped the teams bring out their intensity, especially on the defensive end. But neither side was able to find any rhythm scoring the ball.
By the end of the first quarter the scoring had picked up a little bit leading to a one-point Riverhawks lead at the break. The Riverhawks struggled immensely to put the ball in the hoop in the second period, going nearly five minutes without a field goal. The defensive intensity was there but every time they created a turnover and runout, they were unable to capitalize on the offensive end. The Ravens (5-9, 3-7) went on 11-0 run that saw the Riverhawks miss five free throws in a row before making one that ended the Ravens run. With the Ravens taking a 22-17 lead into the half, the difference was the Riverhawks’ inability to convert their free throws, going 2 for 9 in the quarter.
In the third quarter the Riverhawks changed their strategy offensively and started using their size to their advantage. After having a quiet first half, Riverhawk senior Spencer Taylor came to life scoring six straight points during an 8-0 run that tied the game early in the period. The Riverhawks didn’t score the remainder of the quarter and continued to struggle from the foul line. Neither team was able to create a substantial run in the final period and both teams continued to struggle from the free throw line. With just under two minutes left the Ravens had a six-point and were at the line to potentially ice the game but missed both attempts. The Riverhawks couldn’t capitalize and a subsequent turnover lead to an easy Raven basketball to clinch the win.
Raven sophomore Peyton Zampko led the way for his team with 12 points, while Taylor also finished with a team-high 12 for the Riverhawks. The Ravens ultimately fell to No. 1 seed and undefeated Crook County (15-0, 10-0 League) 59-47 in the second round.
