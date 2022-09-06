A year ago, a very young Columbia High Bruins girls soccer team — with nine freshmen — struggled for most of the season, facing teams with more experienced players. The Bruins won one WIAA Class 1A Trico League contest and recorded just six wins by the conclusion of the 2021 season.

The Bruins are a much more experienced squad now with six seniors, four juniors, eight sophomores and eight freshmen. That, plus a positive outlook, might be the ingredients for an improved record this fall.