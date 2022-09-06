A year ago, a very young Columbia High Bruins girls soccer team — with nine freshmen — struggled for most of the season, facing teams with more experienced players. The Bruins won one WIAA Class 1A Trico League contest and recorded just six wins by the conclusion of the 2021 season.
The Bruins are a much more experienced squad now with six seniors, four juniors, eight sophomores and eight freshmen. That, plus a positive outlook, might be the ingredients for an improved record this fall.
The Bruins, guided by fourth-year Coach Adriana Clayton, started practice Aug. 22 with 30 players — one of the largest groups that have turned out for the team in recent years. The Bruins will have varsity and junior varsity teams for the first time in many years.
“I’m definitely hopeful about having some success and we’ve already started on good note, because I can’t even remember when the last time was that we had two teams and that’s been a goal of mine,” said Clayton. “We’re still kind of young team, but with the seniors, juniors, and sophomores, we have a group that has been playing soccer together for a while. I’m really hopeful that we will have a better season this year than we had last year.”
The group of seniors that includes Miranda Plascencia, Carolina Perez, Jazmyn Orr, Piper Hicks, and Fatima Guzman will help provide leadership for the Bruins. Orr, Hicks, and Guzman are the Bruin team captains. Naydelin Carrillo is a sixth member of the senior class.
“I always expect our seniors to help provide leadership,” said Clayton. “One of the things I like to stress with all my girls is that this isn’t just about soccer. I see this as an opportunity for them to build character, build leadership qualities and helping them to have self-confidence both on and off the field. I like to see the seniors and juniors setting an example for the rest of the team.”
Orr will help lead the Bruin defense at her goalkeeper position and Guzman will provide support, as well, at her central defender spot.
“I’ve coached Jazmyn for years and I’ve seen how she’s developed and matured throughout the years and she’s just a great example for the rest of the team,” said Clayton. “Miranda Plascencia hasn’t played soccer for a couple of years, and she decided to play since this is her last year and that’s really exciting for me to see because we have a very welcoming environment. She wanted to play soccer again in her final year because this is a sport that she really enjoyed in the past.”
The Bruins begin their 15-game season Sept. 8 with a 6 p.m. nonleague match-up at Goldendale High School. Columbia’s first home game is a Sept. 15 nonleague match at 6 p.m. versus the Elma High Eagles. The Bruins open their 11-game Trico League schedule Sept. 22 with a road game at Stevenson High School.
