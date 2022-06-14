It was a very successful season for the Goldendale High School Equestrian Team. The all ladies team consisting of senior Micaela Gutierrez and freshman Cassie Vance, Kiera Beasley and Raina McAllister accumulated enough points to win the high point small team for their district. Each athlete also qualified for the state competition held in Moses Lake, Wash., May 13-15.
The team won a district silver medal in a relatively new event, “Versatility.” In this event, each athlete completes a pattern that showcases their strongest discipline. Beasley and her mare, Jane, excelled in the in-hand portion; McAllister showed off her performance skills aboard her gentle giant, Cooper; Vance and her gelding, Cody, executed a western trail pattern while Gutierrez and her mare, Sandy, rounded out the competition with a speed event.
“This class is a testament of the diversity in their skills as well as their outstanding teamwork,” head coach Billi Bare said.
They ended up 23rd in state against some very tough competition.
Vance also qualified to state in two individual events competing in reining and stock seat. She ended her season 11th in the state for reining and 21st in stock seat. The team attributes their success to their equine partners and countless hours conditioning and preparing for the season. The club is entirely self funded and they are appreciative of support of families, friends, and businesses over the past season.
Team coaches Stacy Detweiler and Bare are proud of their team and the improvement shown over the season. They are looking forward to next year and encourage anyone who wants to participate to reach out. The main goal and focus of the program is to recognize the equestrian athlete and to give them the opportunity to achieve recognition in a fair, positive, and educational environment through teamwork, sportsmanship and horsemanship. More at wahset.info.
