Cassie Vance - Team Versatility - Silver Medal, Rookie of the Year - 3rd, Reining - Silver Medal, Stock Seat - Bronze Medal, Pole Bending - 7th, Team Sorting - 8th, Working Pairs - 4th
Micaela Gutierrez - Team Versatility - Silver Medal, Dressage - 5th, Barrel Racing - 8th, Team Sorting - 8th, Working Pairs - 4th
Raina McCallister - Team Versatility - Silver Medal, Rookie of the Year - 2nd, Dressage - 8th, Hunt Seat - 6th, Reining - 7th, Stock Seat - 5th
Kiera Beasley - Team Versatility - Silver Medal, Rookie of the Year - 7th, Dressage - 7th, Reining - 9th, Showmanship - 6th, Stock Seat - 8th
