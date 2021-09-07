Following a spectacular spring season when the Rangers were undefeated at 5-0, the Dufur dynasty seemed alive and well. However, when eight talented seniors graduated in June, including star quarterback Cooper Bales, it was an indicator that maybe this year would be a rebuilding season for the Rangers.
The Rangers, guided by Coach Jack Henderson, are obviously not as talented as the team that they had in the spring. That was evident Thursday as Powder Valley exacted some revenge with a 42-14 win at Dufur High School. Dufur beat Powder Valley 48-36 March 23 at Dufur High School, but things are much different now.
“They (Badgers) had all their kids back from their spring season and we were without nine players from our team that played in the spring, and we had six kids that had never played the positions that they were starting at for us,” said Henderson. “It (losing) was no surprise to me because Powder is a very good football team. The final score was a little bit deceiving though. It was a one-score game for most of the fourth quarter and they got a couple of late scores.”
Dufur trailed 8-0 at the end of the first quarter and then both teams scored twice in the second as Powder Valley led 22-14 at halftime.
“Their team speed is much greater than ours and they took advantage of that and made some big plays,” said Henderson. “We didn’t tackle very well, and we just have to be more physical at the point of attack if we’re going to be successful. Powder is good though and they have the best quarterback in the state in senior Reece Dixon. I think they’re one of the top five teams, but I also think that we’re going to be a highly ranked team too by the end of the season.”
Following a scoreless third quarter, Powder Valley took control of the contest in the fourth, outscoring Dufur 20-0 to get a win over a Rangers squad that rarely loses at home. The defeat was Dufur’s first since a 42-6 loss to the Crane Mustangs in an OSAA Class 1A state quarterfinal playoff game Nov. 15, 2019.
“We’re kind of young team and we only have four seniors, but we’re going to get better really fast,” said Henderson. “We had some bright spots and junior Josh Taylor played very well in his first start ever for us at quarterback. Cody Phillips (sophomore) played really well at running back and linebacker and we just need to build on that and continue to get better.”
Dufur (0-1) will meet the Lyle/Wishram/Klickitat High Cougars in Special District 2 league opener Friday at 7 p.m. at Lyle High School. The Cougars (1-0) won their Sept. 3 season opener on the road 66-14 over the Class 2A Riverside Pirates (0-1) in Boardman.
Cougars blast the Pirates
The Lyle/Wishram/Klickitat High Cougars got off to a great start in their Class 1A eight-man football season opener as they steamrolled the Class 2A Riverside High Pirates 66-14 Sept. 3 at Riverside High in Boardman.
Senior tailback Aaron Smith rushed for 377 yards and scored seven touchdowns to help lead the Cougars to the impressive win.
Riverside got on the scoreboard first and went ahead 6-0 in the first quarter. The Cougars, guided by ninth-year Coach Antoine Montoya, came back to gain the lead and were then in control for the remainder of the non-league contest.
“This was a good way to start the season and it gives us a confidence boost and that’s what it’s all about,” said Montoya. “You can obviously tell that Riverside is new to eight-man football because they were still trying to get the kinks out, like having their players set up in the right positions. We came out a little flat footed at the beginning of the game. Then we got locked in and our defense stepped up by doing good blocking and good tackling to help us get a blowout win. I told the kids after the game that we need to come out off the bus ready to play. We relied on our running game for the most part and it was very effective.
“We get Dufur in our next game and they’re coming off a tough loss, but Jack Henderson is pretty good at what he does there,” said Montoya. “All we really ask for whenever we play Dufur is to just have a good game … We just want to have a good game and try our best to win and make them know that they’re playing a tough Cougars team.”
Road Warrior Redsides win opener
The South Wasco County High Redsides opened their Class 1A Special District 4 six-man football season with a 19-0 win over the Pine Eagle Spartans Sept. 3 at Pine Eagle High in Halfway.
The Redsides, guided by Coach Mike Waine, took a 7-0 first quarter lead and remained on top 7-0 at halftime. South Wasco running back/linebacker Joey Hollaway scored a rushing touchdown in the second half and junior quarterback/defensive back Ian Ongers threw two touchdown passes to help lead the Redsides to the victory.
“We made some minor adjustments at halftime, and we came out and just kept going at it hard,” said Waine. “It was a good first game; our defense stepped up real well and it was good to hold them to a goose egg on the scoreboard. Ian Ongers played really well in his first start at quarterback for our us, so that was good to see.”
The game marked the first one in two years for Pine Eagle, which didn’t play during the spring season earlier this year. It was also the first ever six-man football game for Pine Eagle.
South Wasco (1-0) will play the Joseph Eagles (1-0) in its next SD4 league contest at 7 p.m. Sept. 10 at Joseph High School. The Redsides play all their games on the road this season because of a construction project at South Wasco High in Maupin.
Sherman game canceled
The Sherman High Huskies Class 1A eight-man football season-opening game versus the Crane Mustangs was canceled Sept. 4 due to COVID health and safety concerns. The Huskies will play their next game Sept. 10 at 7 p.m. at home against DeSales of Walla Walla.
