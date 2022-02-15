Columbia freshman Sawyer Muehlbauer qualified for the WIAA Class 1A state wrestling tournament with a sixth-place finish Saturday at regionals.
Muehlbauer, wrestling at 170 pounds, will wrestle Colville senior Robby Collier in Friday’s first round at state in the Tacoma Dome.
Columbia finished 17th at the WIAA 1A Region 1 tourney Saturday at Hoquiam High School with 28 points. Muehlbauer, now 14-7, scored 13 of those points with his sixth-place showing. He won his first match by fall over Chris Ryer of Granite Falls. A loss in the quarterfinals put Muehlbauer into the consolation round where he won two successive matches: by fall over Taylor Beer-Holland of Eatonville and Nathan Ryker of Montesano.
Muehlbauer lost his final two regional matches. He was one of two Bruins, along with heavyweight Matthias Posini, to win district/sub-regional championships two weeks ago. Ten Columbia wrestlers competed at regionals.
The top six boys wrestlers qualified for the Washington state tournament — Mat Classic XXXIII — Friday and Saturday at the Tacoma Dome. Six Bruin wrestlers scored team points by winning at least one regional match. Levi Wamsley placed seventh at 120 pounds, just missing out on state. Wamsley scored seven team points with his first-round win by fall over Alexander Yarnold of South Whidbey and 11-1 major decision victory over Daniel Johner of Blaine in the match for seventh place.
Austin Johnson, who earned a spot at regionals this past Tuesday in a wrestle-off, won one of three matches at 126 pounds. The freshman won by a 10-8 decision over Jackson Miller of Meridian.
Camden Uffelman at 132 and Benjamin Borton at 152 also each won one of three matches. Uffelman won by fall over Dane Beishline of Meridian to earn the Bruins three points. Borton topped Larry Whitney of Tenino with a second-round pin.
Also competing at regionals for the Bruins were Levi Childers at 106 pounds; Calvin Andrews at 145; Liam Cox at 170; Jack Vosika at 195; and Matthias Posini, who placed eighth at 285 pounds.
Blaine won the regional team championship over Eatonville, 187 to 186, while Castle Rock was third with 184 points.
Commented