Columbia High showed improvement in a 2-1 boys soccer loss April 28 at home against King’s Way. The Bruins (5-5-1 overall, 4-4 in district play) had lost 4-0 the first time these two teams met March 31.
The Bruins were scheduled to play at La Center on Tuesday and end the district regular season against league-leading Seton Catholic on May 5. CHS defeated La Center on April 20, but lost 2-0 to Seton on April 14. Seton is 7-0 in district play.
Despite the loss, Columbia remained in third place in the Trico with two matches to play. The top four teams advance to the playoffs where they’ll play crossover matches against the Evergreen League with state berths at stake.
Commented