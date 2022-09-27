Columbia High mixed and matched runners in last weekend’s Three Course Challenge cross country meet on the Oregon course near Warrenton.
The unique meet was contested over three different courses, which vary in length and difficulty.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Are you a current print subscriber to Columbia Gorge News? If so, you qualify for free access to all content on columbiagorgenews.com. Simply verify with your subscriber id to receive free access. Your subscriber id may be found on your bill or mailing label.
Subscribe to online only and receive access to website content and our e-edition.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 year
|$40.00
|for 365 days
|6 months
|$29.00
|for 180 days
|3 months
|$23.00
|for 90 days
|1 Month
|$5.00
|for 30 days
|2 years
|$75.00
|for 730 days
|One Dollar promo Monthly Digital Subscription
|$1.00
|for 90 days
Subscribe to the Columbia Gorge News for access to our print, web, and e-edition products.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 year out of area
|$55.00
|for 365 days
|2 years
|$75.00
|for 730 days
|2 years out of area
|$95.00
|for 730 days
|6 months
|$29.00
|for 180 days
|6 months out of area
|$46.00
|for 180 days
|3 months
|$23.00
|for 90 days
|3 months out of area
|$36.00
|for 90 days
|1 year
|$45.00
|for 365 days
Columbia High mixed and matched runners in last weekend’s Three Course Challenge cross country meet on the Oregon course near Warrenton.
The unique meet was contested over three different courses, which vary in length and difficulty.
Senior Camden Uffelman was 31st in the race over the 5,000-meter difficult course — in 20 minutes, 11 seconds — and sophomore teammate Noah Slayton was seven seconds behind in 20:18. Teammates Calvin Andrews and Holden Uffelman were 133rd and 145th, within 22 seconds of each other.
Sophomore Cole Wooding led the Bruin runners over the moderate course in 21:33; and fellow sophomores, Garrett Kock and Benjamin Borton led Columbia over the 4,300-meter easy course, finishing in 29th and 35th place, respectively.
On the girls side, Ella Zimmerman ran the 4,300 easy course and placed eighth in 19:23. Teammates Grace Bjelland-Lathim and Reyna Pinchot were 61st and 65th (27:22, 27:25) over the 5,000-meter moderate course. Junior Leah Swanson and sophomore Damarys Alvarez tackled the difficult 5,000-meter course. Swanson was 61st in 27:19 and Alvarez was 100th in 29:40.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sign up to receive notifications when a new Columbia Gorge News e-Edition is published.
Would you like to receive our news updates? Signup today!
Receive weekly updates on obituaries and death notices.
Oregon Capital Press presented by Columbia Gorge News
Receive updates on upcoming promotions and special sections.
Receive weekly updates on local sports news.
Information from the News and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.