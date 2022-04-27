Columbia High’s young softball team shook off a pair of lopsided losses this past week by sweeping a three-game set against La Center.
Columbia, 3-2 in Trico League games, and 11-2 overall, was coming off a doubleheader loss to league-leading Castle Rock on April 15. The Bruins were outscored 25-5 in the two games.
That changed against La Center, where it was Columbia outscoring the home team, 22-2, over a two-game set, and 8-4 in a single game on Friday. A seven-run second inning gave Columbia control in the opener of the doubleheader. Sophia Acosta, Ella Wilson, McKynzi Guinn, Maggie Bryan, and Sydney Aman each knocked in runs for the Bruins in the frame. The big blow was a two-run homer from first-year player Macee Barnes.
Guinn was the winning pitcher, allowing eight hits, striking out four and walking one over five innings. The game ended on the 10-run mercy rule.
Josie Dickey pitched a two-hit gem in the second game, which ended in the sixth inning with Columbia leading 10-0. “She is doing a great job hitting her spots and her speed is picking up as the season continues,” Coach Jesse Bryan said.
Columbia scored four times in the sixth inning off RBIs from Bryan, Barnes, and Teagan Blankenship.
Game 3 of the series on Friday was back-and-forth, where Halle Kock and Gunn combined on an eight-hit, seven strikeout performance. Kock threw the first four innings and Guinn finished the contest.
Ella Reed hit a game-changing, RBI-double in the top of the fifth inning with the score tied, 4-4. The Bruins had 12 hits on the day, with Maggie Bryan hitting a two-run homer for the final margin. Aman, Blankenship, Reed, and Bryan each had multiple hits for CHS.
Coach Bryan said the Bruins are more than holding their own against more seasoned competition. “As a coaching staff we couldn’t be more proud of our defense. Multiple players with high softball IQ are consistently making big plays,” he said. “We are relying on two eighth graders and one freshman to carry the load on the mound in a stacked Trico League.”
In 63.6 innings in league games, the pitching staff has walked 11 batters.
Bryan said offensive improvement is necessary over the closing weeks of the season. “For our team to be successful we are going to have to outhit our opponents and be smart on the bases,” Bryan said. “These girls show up ready to go at practice, and their hard work is paying off. On top of that, we have the best fan base and tons of support from our community and school.”
The Bruins were scheduled to play at Seton Catholic on Tuesday in a doubleheader beginning at 5 p.m. The two teams play at single game Friday in White Salmon 4 p.m.
The district playoffs start May 18 in Centralia.
“If things go as planned, we will have two games that Wednesday and be back that Saturday for more action,” Bryan said. “Our plan is to extend our season as far as possible.”
