TD girls basketball

The Dalles sophomore Laci Hoylman (10) dribbles out of pressure during a game last season.CGN photo/file

 Mark B. Gibson

A confident and enthusiastic The Dalles High Riverhawk squad, guided by second-year coach Darcey Hodges, started girls basketball practice Nov. 14 with the hopes and expectations it will be enjoying success on the court this season.

There are reasons which indicate they could very well be much improved from last year. The 2021-2022 Riverhawk team won two Class 5A Intermountain Conference games over Gorge rival Hood River Valley, but those were the only two league wins. The Dalles was 4-16 overall, losing four games by single-digit margins.