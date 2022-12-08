Shoveling sidewalks
It’s that time of year again and I just completed my first neighborhood walk in the snow. Not all homeowners shovel their sidewalks, as required, but I really appreciate those who do.
One public entity that consistently ignores the requirement to shovel walks is the Hood River Fire Department. Again, my dogs and I had to walk out into 18th Street to avoid the snow-covered sidewalk in front of their building, which also happens to be on an incline. It’s a pretty busy street where I often see lots of pedestrians and kids on bikes. It would be great if the fire personnel could substitute part of their workouts to get a little shovel time while also performing a public good deed.
Thank you and stay safe.
Julie Wilcox
Hood River
Volunteer fireman loses home, dogs
Neighbors recall the horrible cries of five little dogs inside but no one could reach them.
Our friend Scott is a 62 year old man on disability. He's a great guy who is raising his 15 year old grandson Aiden in Antelope, Ore. This is a guy who serves his community, bends over backwards to help out a stranger, or a neighbor and never expects anything in return.
On Oct 26, 2022, while he was in the hospital for gallbladder surgery, their house burned down. They lost their home, garage, everything in it and five little dogs. Devastating.
But wait, there's more. His house, along with most of the town, has no fire insurance. No money to rebuild. They are now homeless and hopeless. They are crashing on the couch of neighbors.
This is how you can help: We found a used manufactured home of similar size to the one that burned and we loaned him $10,000 to buy it. He still is going to need $18,000 to split, load on axles, transport, re-assemble and set up the home. Another $5,000 is needed for clean up and permits, etc. Please click the "GoFundMe" link to read, share and donate: gofund.me/60cc1be9.
Shalom Hilgendorf
Salem
Projection
In psychology, projection is transferring negative qualities about yourself onto someone else. The classic example is the unfaithful spouse who accuses their spouse of cheating. In politics, it is accusing your opponent of doing what you have done, are doing, or intend to do. Another word for it is hypocrisy, and Democrats are notoriously shameless in the practice. They are fine with judges legislating from the bench, as long as they invent laws and rights they favor, but when the balance in the Supreme Court shifts toward the right, suddenly “judicial activism” (any ruling they disagree with) becomes unthinkable. Democrats never concede a close election until every conceivable challenge is exhausted, but when they win questioning election results is high treason. When a Democrat issues sweeping executive orders, that is appropriate exercise of presidential power. When a Republican does it, it’s fascism.
But perhaps the most egregious example ever was the newly invented claim that Republican victory in 2022 would mean “the end of Democracy” in America! There was, of course, absolutely no basis for that claim. It was absurd, but was repeated endlessly and effectively by Democrats and their partners in the media. How would that happen exactly? Even if Republicans took majorities in both houses, Democrats still had the presidency, administrative government, and federal law enforcement. The fact is they never even attempted to explain the mechanics of that threat, because none existed.
The real lesson is it does reveal exactly what they are thinking. Democrats have a plan to guarantee a permanent majority, just waiting for the next time they have enough power to implement it. Eliminate the electoral college, abolish voter ID, pack the Supreme Court, end the filibuster, statehood for D.C. and Puerto Rico, amnesty and “a path to citizenship” for the 30 million [undocumented immigrants] already in the country, and an open border to bring in however many more they will need to win every election. This is not speculation. These are specific proposals made by Democrats.
That is what the “end of democracy” would look like. The difference being, it could actually happen.
Steve Hudson
Hood River
Protect Dreamers
Time is running out for the Dreamers. Dreamers is a term for children whose parents brought them to the United States illegally in hopes of a better life. These children grew up here, and, for many, America is the only home they can remember.
Ten years ago, federal executive guidance directed immigration officials to protect these young people from being yanked away from their homes and forcibly deported. These individuals had to register with the government and follow our nation’s laws and lead productive lives. Approximately 600,000 young people have done exactly that — but they could be deported anyway.
Lawsuits by multiple Republican state attorneys have resulted in the original directive being invalidated. Now, the only way these Dreamers can maintain protection against deportation is through Congressional legislation. The House of Representatives has passed a bill to protect Dreamers, and right now it’s in the Senate for consideration. Democratic senators support the bill, but Senate rules require at least 10 Republican senators to join them before the clock runs out this year. That’s because next year, when House control passes to the Republicans, there is zero chance that the new House majority will act on the Dreamers’ behalf.
Six-hundred-thousand Dreamers need our help. We’re talking about young people who went to school with our children, who played on the sports teams, who are working and contributing to our communities.
Please write or call your senators. Tell them to push for the passage of S. 264, which will give Dreamers permanent residence status, as long as they fulfill certain education requirements and follow our nation’s laws.
Rick George
White Salmon
