Berry Picking?

A fat, intricately patterned spider camouflages itself on a clump of hawthorn berries at Deschutes River State Recreation Area, Aug. 27.

 Flora Gibson photo

Darcy Long on gun violence prevention

I hear of one or more new preventable gun tragedies in the news every single day. Mass murders, spousal violence, accidental shootings of children by other children, and on and on. They keep happening, over and over and over. Legislators at both the federal and state levels keep accepting money from the NRA to stand idly by while our children, sons, daughters, neighbors, pastors, and doctors are killed with guns. How long have we been saying, “This has got to stop”?