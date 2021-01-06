Letter writers to Columbia Gorge News, April 8 — our first edition — through Dec. 30. An asterisk (*) indicates a co-signed letter. The number following a name indicates total number of letters written; names appear in alphabetical order.

Cindy Allen, Hood River 3

Bill Ammons, Castle Rock, Wash.

Carole Anderson, The Dalles 2

Jim Anderson, White Salmon

Jon Paul Anderson, Stevenson

James Anderson, Snowden

Tim Arends, The Dalles

Sue Ann Arguelles, The Dalles

Terry Armentrout, The Dalles 3

Patricia Arnold, Trout Lake 2

Loran Ayles, Hood River

Larry Bakken, Wishram

Mike Ballinger, The Dalles

Bree Barnes, Mt. Hood

Mary Ellen Barilloti, Hood River

Pete Bartel, Ridgefield

Shelley Baxter, White Salmon

Barbara Beattie, White Salmon

Susan Bellinson, Hood River

Sarah Bellinson, Hood River 2

Peter Belmont, Hood River

Sasha Bentley,

White Salmon 2

Audrey Bentz, Dallesport

Betsy Berens, Hood River

Lynn Bergeron, Cook

Michael Beug, PhD, Husum

Mike Billets, Hood River 4

Charlie Bittmer, Cascade Locks

Paul Blackburn,

former Hood River Mayor

Khloie Blumenthal, The Dalles

Bruce Bolme,* Mt. View Grange

Rev. John Boonstra, Hood River

Sheri Bousquet, Husum

Rachel Boyes, Skamania

Adrian Bradford, Lyle

Philip Brady, The Dalles

Rob Brostoff, Cascade Locks 3

Al Brown, Hood River

Rosemary Brown, Parkdale

Keith Brown, Washougal

David Bullock, The Dalles 2

Diane Bungum, The Dalles

Marjorie Burns, Trout Lake

Kathleen Cantrell, Dufur

John Carlson, Stevenson

Steve Carlson, White Salmon, 3

Tonia Carter,* Hood River

Tina Castañares, Odell

Matthew Chaisson, The Dalles

Nicole Chaisson, The Dalles

Kristi Chapman, Hood River

Jay Chrisman, The Dalles

John Christensen, Corbett

Marisa Cieloha, White Salmon 2

George Clark, The Dalles

Mika Clark, Bingen

David Clear, The Dalles

Steve Cochenour, The Dalles 4

William Cohen, Tualatin

Mike Collins, Hood River

Todd Collins,* White Salmon

Tom Conklin, The Dalles

Chris Connolly, White Salmon

Peter Cornelison, Hood River 3

Tim Counihan, Hood River

Kate Cousineau, Trout Lake

Mike Courtney, The Dalles

Greg Crafts, Hood River

Katie Crafts, Hood River

Tom Cramblett,*

mayor, Cascade Locks

Paul Crowley, Hood River 2

Tonnie Cummings, Vancouver

Stephen J. Curley, Hood River

Barry and Leslie Dahl, Longview

Margo Dameier, Hood River

Steven Daniels, Lyle

Bill Davis, Hood River 2

Gayle Davis, Redmond

Richard Davis, The Dalles

Sandra Davis,

Longview Healthcare Options

Emeke Delancy, Portland

Chris Dennett, Portland

Linda Densmore, Hood River 2

Jim Denton, Odell

Baxter Desbrow, Hood River

Paul and Joella Dethman,

Hood River

Les Dewey, White Salmon

Willie Dickerson,

Snohomish, Wash. 2

Debra Dobbs, Hood River 2

Sheila Dooley, Mosier 4

Ryan Dougherty, White Salmon

Christina Dowden, Hood River

Carolyn Downing Stevens, Hood River

Mary Ann Duncan-Cole,

North Bonneville

Lara Dunn, Hood River

Sheri Esquivias, The Dalles

Charlotte Evans, White Salmon

Pat Evenson-Brady, Hood River

Kathy Evinger, Hood River

Jennifer Euwer, Parkdale

Glenn Fairall, Albany

Karen Fairchild, Parkdale

Chris Faison, White Salmon 3

Deborah Ferrer, The Dalles 6

Gwen Filben, The Dalles

Adrian Fields, Hood River 3

Gary Fields, Hood River 5

Nancy Filippino, White Salmon

Mary Finley,* Hood River

Fran Finney, Hood River 4

Gary Fischer, The Dalles, 8

Beth Flake, Hood River 3

Robert C. Florek, MD,

Underwood 2

Mary-Ethel Foley, Hood River

Bill Ford, The Dalles

Lee Fortier, Hood River

Darlien France, Dufur 2

Darrell France, Dufur

Andy Frasier, Hood River

Herby Freeland, Mosier

Joan Frey, Lyle

Daniel Fritz, Mosier 4

John and Ruth Fulton, The Dalles

Susan Gabay, Mosier

Roger Gadway, White Salmon

Kyle Galloway, Yakima

David Garcia, president,

Diamond Fruit Growers

Gerald Gard, Hood River

Doug Geary, Hood River 4

Anne Gehrig, Hood River 2

Rick George, White Salmon 3

Jarett Gilbert, Hood River

Khia Gilbert, Hood River

Kim Gilmer, Trout Lake

Kari Goben, Cascade Locks 2

Nicole Goode, Hood River

Mike Goodpaster, Goldendale 6

Greg Gottlieb, Hood River

Dr. June Gower,* executive director, MCCFL

Leanna Grant, Hood River

Donna Gray Davis, Hood River

Lee Greenwald, Hood River

Diana Grotte, White Salmon

Jess Groves,*

Port of Cascade Locks

Jereme Grzybowski, Hood River

Jim Habberstad, The Dalles

Jennifer Hackett, Hood River

Robert Haechrel, The Dalles

Sandra Haechrel, The Dalles

Ty Haight, The Dalles

Bob Hamlin, Skamania County Commissioner, District 3

Leigh Hancock, White Salmon, 4

Janet Haney, North Bonneville

Kristine Harter, Mosier 2

Kathleen Hartson, Vancouver

Florence Harty, White Salmon

Jennifer Harty, White Salmon 2

Marc Harvey, Lyle

Sam Haun, Stevenson

Robert Havig, White Salmon

Ramona Harwood, The Dalles 2

Charles Haynie, Hood River

Julie Heinemann, Hood River

Karen Heineman, Hood River

Lora Helmer, Dallesport

Donna Henderson, Maupin

Mike Hendricks, Hood River

Dorothy Herman, White Salmon

Jim Herman, White Salmon

Dion Hess, Ridgefield

Leslie Hidle,* Hood River

Sonnet Hinman, Odell

Marty Hiser, The Dalles

John Hlavac, Hood River

David Hmiel,* Hood River

Bill Hoffer* Mt. View Grange

Gretchen Holcomb, Hood River

Janet Holen, White Salmon

Bruce Holmson,* Hood River

Sara Horne, White Salmon

Tracie Hornung, Parkdale, 5

Barb Hosford, Hood River

Mitch and Barb Hosford,

Hood River

Avery Hoyt, White Salmon 4

Steve Hudson, The Dalles 2

Joel Huibregtse, Yakima

Wendy Huskey, Mosier

Michael Hustman, White Salmon

Sherri Irish, Washougal

Samantha Irwin, Hood River 2

Richard Iverson, Hood River 5

Val Jack, Saint Helens

Dennis James, The Dalles 2

Megan (Kimsey) Jarman, Seattle

Felton Jenkins, White Salmon

Mary Jensen, Mosier

Chuck Jines, Cascade Locks

Jill Johanson-Kubin, Longview

Nancy Johanson Paul, Hood River

Greg Johnson, The Dalles 2

Sunshine Johnson, Hood River

Widge Johnson, The Dalles

Hunter Johnstead, The Dalles

Lawrence Jones, Hood River

Courtney Judah, The Dalles

Stephen Jupe, The Dalles 2

Wyatt Kanyer, Yakima 2

Jacob Kaplan, Hood River 6

Steve Kaplan, Hood River 18

Carl Keels, Camas

Susan Kelsey, Goldendale

Cristina Kennington, Vancouver

Richard Kennington,

Vancouver

Laurie Kerr, Battle Ground

Leslie Kerr, Hood River 2

Jill Ketzenberg, Selah, Wash.

Gretchen Kimsey, The Dalles

Sean R. Kimsey, The Dalles

Stacia Kirby, principal, Millstone

Amanda Kitchings,*

White Salmon

Jacomijn Klinkenberg,*

White Salmon

Christine Knowles,* Hood River

Maria Kollas, Hood River 2

Jeff Kopecky, Hood River

Tresa Kowats, Hood River

Randall C. Krog, Skamania/

Klickitat County Superior

Court Judge

Connie Krummrich, The Dalles 3

Devin Kuh, White Salmon

Sue Kutsch, White Salmon 5

Allen LaBerge, White Salmon

Beatrice Lackaff, White Salmon 2

Linda Langdon, Vancouver

Susan Lannak, Hood River 2

T.W. Lannen, Stevenson

Cathi Lannon, RN, Hood River

Greg Lapic, Longview

Rick Larsen, Hood River

Larry Larson, Mount Hood

Tina Lassen, Hood River

Frank Lauran, Hood River

Larry Lauzon, The Dalles

Carly Laws, Hood River

Meghan Larivee, Hood River 2

Roland Lavoie, Hood River

Marylou Lee, The Dalles

Trish Leighton, Hood River

Bill Lennox, The Dalles 2

Peter Leon, Dallesport

Anne Lerch, Hood River

Erick Lizama, Hood River

Darcy Long-Curtiss, The Dalles

Dr. Nigel Longland, Hood River

Sharon Lopez, The Dalles

Jack Lorts, The Dalles

Bruce Lumper, The Dalles

Rachel Luther, White Salmon 2

Mildred Lykens, Lyle

Beatriz Lynch, Hood River

Rev. Michael McAndrew, C.SS.R.

Mike McArthur, Wasco

Richard McBee, Hood River 2

Mary McBride, White Salmon

Alison McDonald, Hood River

Ann McDonald, White Salmon

Lori McGaughey, The Dalles

Maureen McGoldrick, Vancouver

Kate McKenna, Hood River

Rowan McKenna, Hood River

Dave and Kathy McKenzie,

Stevenson

Jeff McNerney, Hood River

Tina McNerthney, Hood River

John Mabrey, The Dalles

Laurie MacDonald, Hood River

David Mack, The Dalles

Peter MacKay, Hood River

Sullivan Mackintosh, Hood River 2

Mimi Maduro, Mosier, 4

Amy Mallett, executive director, Hood River Valley Adult Center

Bob Maness, Wamic

Natasha Markovich, Hood River 2

Alissa Martucci, Hood River

Lynn Mason,* Mt. View Grange

Ruby Mason, Mosier

Michelle Mayfield,

White Salmon 2

Anne Medenbach, Husum

John Melink, Longview 2

Judy Merrill, The Dalles

Rick Metsger, Salem

Maui Meyer, Former Hood River County Commissioner

David Michalek, Hood River

Becky Miles, White Salmon

Carol Miller, The Dalles

Richard Miller, Hood River

Tim Mixon, Hood River

Keith A. Mobley, Dufur

Julie Moe, Hood River

Sandy Montag, White Salmon 4

Kerry Moore, The Dalles

Don Morby, Mill A

Leslie Morgan, Hood River

Michael D. Morneault,

White Salmon

Roman Moretti, Hood River

Steve Mounts, Tygh Valley

Paul R. Munsell, The Dalles

Karen Murray, The Dalles

Kathy Mussi, Hood River

Elizabeth Mutch, Dallesport

Dean Myerson, The Dalles 4

Bonnie New, Hood River 2

Lisa Nevara, The Dalles

Mike Nichols, Mt. Hood-Parkdale

Jon Nigbor, Hood River 2

William Nix, Municipal Court Judge, retired, Underwood

Laura Noppenberger, Hood River

Vicki Nunenkamp,

Hood River 3

Steve Nybroten, White Salmon 3

Shawn Nyman, Longview

Ruth Olin,* Mt. View Grange

Deborah Olson, White Salmon

Jennifer Ouzonian, Hood River

Peggy Packer, Mt. Hood-Parkdale

Imelda Padilla, White Salmon 2

Glen Patrizio,* Hood River 2

Jill Pearson, The Dalles

Tamme Pearson-Mason,

Hood River

Paul Pennington, White Salmon

Sue Pennington, citizen member, Klickitat County Board of Health

Sylvia Perrin, White Salmon

Wayne Petersen, White Salmon

MariRuth Petzing, Hood River

Josh Pfriem,*

pFriem Family Brewers

Carolyn Phillips, Longview

Tom Pierson, Glenwood 3

Kathy Piscitello, Hood River

Charles Pluckhahn, Snowden 2

Gigi Pomerantz,* White Salmon 2

Jessica Porter, MD, Columbia Gorge Family Medicine

MariRuth Pretzing,

Hood River

Dave Radley, Hood River

Patricia Rager, Centerville

Nolan Randall (president),

Wasco County Law

Enforcement Association

Dawn Rasmussen, The Dalles

Rebecca Rawson, Hood River

Delaney Rea, Hood River

Jeri Rector, Parkdale 2

Carol Reed, Hood River

Christie and Dick Reed,

Hood River

Mark Reynolds, Odell

Steve Reynolds, Hood River

Thompson Reynolds, Trout Lake

Jerry Richards, Lyle 4

Nancy Roach, Hood River

Barbara Robinson, Lyle

Linda Roland, Trout Lake

Doug Roof, Hood River 5

Annadale Rooper, The Dalles

Donald Rose, Hood River 3

Ron Rose, Cook

Nate Roth, White Salmon

Tracy Rushing, MD,

White Salmon 4

Carol Sabins, Hood River

Lynda Sacamano, Mosier

Chris Samuels, White Salmon

Becca Sanders, PhD., Hood River

Karen Saunders, The Dalles 2

Glenda Schey, Cascade Locks

Jerri Schwartzel, Odell

Megan Sheffels, White Salmon

Benjamin Sheppard, Hood River 13

David Sheppard, Hood River

Laurie Sherburne, Trout Lake

Brian Shortt, Hood River

Brynn Sides, Yakima

Tony Sims, Hood River

Katie Skakel, Mosier

Shirley Skov, The Dalles 2

Carolyn Smale, Hood River

Donna Smith, The Dalles

Serena Smith, The Dalles 3

Sieglinde Smith, Mosier

Peter Spiro, Stevenson

Cleresse Sprague, The Dalles

Mark A. Stanfield, Hood River

Pamela Starling, Mosier 2

Rhonda Starling, Mosier 5

Heidi Sternhagen, Albany

Michael Stevens, Mosier 3

Kent Stevenson, Woodland, Wash.

Joe Stewart, The Dalles

Richard Stillwell, Hood River

Tim Stone, White Salmon

Britt Storkson, The Dalles 2

Eric Strid, White Salmon 2

Mike Stroud, Hood River

Lance S. Stryker, White Salmon

Damon Struble, Albany

Alice Strunk, * Mt. View Grange

Amy Swift, Portland

Marcus Swift, The Dalles

Matt Swihart,* Double

Mountain Brewery 2

Tracey Tamashpol, Hood River 3

Guy Tauscher, Hood River

Samuel Taylor, Hood River

Jonathan Terharr, Hood River

Ray Thayer, Goldendale

Dave Thies, White Salmon 2

Krista Thie,* White Salmon 4

Judy Thomas, Hood River

Steven Thompson, owner,

Saddle View Orchards &

Analemma Winery, Mosier

Vern Thornburg,*

Mt. View Grange

Pam Tindall, White Salmon

Bradley V. Timmons, The Dalles

Tina Tirani, Cascade Locks

Tracey Tomashpol,* Hood River 3

Toby and Jan Tommaso, Sandy

Brian Towey, Hood River

Ruth Tsu, Hood River

Elizabeth Turner, The Dalles

Judy Urness, The Dalles

Dan Van Vactor, Wamic

Gary & Debbie VanOrman,

The Dalles

Gary VanOrman, The Dalles

Heidi Venture, Hood River

Cindy Walbridge, Hood River

Heather Walker, * Hood River

Joni Walker, Hood River

Miland Walling, Goldendale

Patricia Ward, The Dalles

David Warnock, Hood River

Jim Waters, Carson

Brian Watts, Hood River

Stu Watson, Hood River

Brian Watts, Hood River

Drew Weerts, Hood River

William Weiler, Lyle

Robert Weisfield, White Salmon

Heather Weisfield, White Salmon

Drew Weerts, Hood River

David West, Centerville

Rene Westbrook, White Salmon

Bonnie White, White Salmon

Dennis White, White Salmon

Jim White, Trout Lake

William White, Mosier 2

Ken Whiteman, Hood River

Sara Whitner, Bingen

Julie Wilcox, Hood River

Rep. Anna Williams, Hood River

Bob Williams, Hood River, 3

Alan Winans, Hood River 3

Susan Witt, Hood River

Bob Wolfe, The Dalles

Lesley Wolf, The Dalles

Marilyn Wong, The Dalles

Chip Wood, The Dalles

Michael Woods, Longview

Steven Woolpert, White Salmon

Robert Wymore, Hood River

Ron Yamashita, Hood River

Maija Yasui, Hood River

Gary Young, Hood River 2

Kym Zanmiller ,* Hood River

Joe Zendt, White Salmon

Jeff Zipfel, The Dalles 4

Tags

Recommended for you