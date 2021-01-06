Letter writers to Columbia Gorge News, April 8 — our first edition — through Dec. 30. An asterisk (*) indicates a co-signed letter. The number following a name indicates total number of letters written; names appear in alphabetical order.
Cindy Allen, Hood River 3
Bill Ammons, Castle Rock, Wash.
Carole Anderson, The Dalles 2
Jim Anderson, White Salmon
Jon Paul Anderson, Stevenson
James Anderson, Snowden
Tim Arends, The Dalles
Sue Ann Arguelles, The Dalles
Terry Armentrout, The Dalles 3
Patricia Arnold, Trout Lake 2
Loran Ayles, Hood River
Larry Bakken, Wishram
Mike Ballinger, The Dalles
Bree Barnes, Mt. Hood
Mary Ellen Barilloti, Hood River
Pete Bartel, Ridgefield
Shelley Baxter, White Salmon
Barbara Beattie, White Salmon
Susan Bellinson, Hood River
Sarah Bellinson, Hood River 2
Peter Belmont, Hood River
Sasha Bentley,
White Salmon 2
Audrey Bentz, Dallesport
Betsy Berens, Hood River
Lynn Bergeron, Cook
Michael Beug, PhD, Husum
Mike Billets, Hood River 4
Charlie Bittmer, Cascade Locks
Paul Blackburn,
former Hood River Mayor
Khloie Blumenthal, The Dalles
Bruce Bolme,* Mt. View Grange
Rev. John Boonstra, Hood River
Sheri Bousquet, Husum
Rachel Boyes, Skamania
Adrian Bradford, Lyle
Philip Brady, The Dalles
Rob Brostoff, Cascade Locks 3
Al Brown, Hood River
Rosemary Brown, Parkdale
Keith Brown, Washougal
David Bullock, The Dalles 2
Diane Bungum, The Dalles
Marjorie Burns, Trout Lake
Kathleen Cantrell, Dufur
John Carlson, Stevenson
Steve Carlson, White Salmon, 3
Tonia Carter,* Hood River
Tina Castañares, Odell
Matthew Chaisson, The Dalles
Nicole Chaisson, The Dalles
Kristi Chapman, Hood River
Jay Chrisman, The Dalles
John Christensen, Corbett
Marisa Cieloha, White Salmon 2
George Clark, The Dalles
Mika Clark, Bingen
David Clear, The Dalles
Steve Cochenour, The Dalles 4
William Cohen, Tualatin
Mike Collins, Hood River
Todd Collins,* White Salmon
Tom Conklin, The Dalles
Chris Connolly, White Salmon
Peter Cornelison, Hood River 3
Tim Counihan, Hood River
Kate Cousineau, Trout Lake
Mike Courtney, The Dalles
Greg Crafts, Hood River
Katie Crafts, Hood River
Tom Cramblett,*
mayor, Cascade Locks
Paul Crowley, Hood River 2
Tonnie Cummings, Vancouver
Stephen J. Curley, Hood River
Barry and Leslie Dahl, Longview
Margo Dameier, Hood River
Steven Daniels, Lyle
Bill Davis, Hood River 2
Gayle Davis, Redmond
Richard Davis, The Dalles
Sandra Davis,
Longview Healthcare Options
Emeke Delancy, Portland
Chris Dennett, Portland
Linda Densmore, Hood River 2
Jim Denton, Odell
Baxter Desbrow, Hood River
Paul and Joella Dethman,
Hood River
Les Dewey, White Salmon
Willie Dickerson,
Snohomish, Wash. 2
Debra Dobbs, Hood River 2
Sheila Dooley, Mosier 4
Ryan Dougherty, White Salmon
Christina Dowden, Hood River
Carolyn Downing Stevens, Hood River
Mary Ann Duncan-Cole,
North Bonneville
Lara Dunn, Hood River
Sheri Esquivias, The Dalles
Charlotte Evans, White Salmon
Pat Evenson-Brady, Hood River
Kathy Evinger, Hood River
Jennifer Euwer, Parkdale
Glenn Fairall, Albany
Karen Fairchild, Parkdale
Chris Faison, White Salmon 3
Deborah Ferrer, The Dalles 6
Gwen Filben, The Dalles
Adrian Fields, Hood River 3
Gary Fields, Hood River 5
Nancy Filippino, White Salmon
Mary Finley,* Hood River
Fran Finney, Hood River 4
Gary Fischer, The Dalles, 8
Beth Flake, Hood River 3
Robert C. Florek, MD,
Underwood 2
Mary-Ethel Foley, Hood River
Bill Ford, The Dalles
Lee Fortier, Hood River
Darlien France, Dufur 2
Darrell France, Dufur
Andy Frasier, Hood River
Herby Freeland, Mosier
Joan Frey, Lyle
Daniel Fritz, Mosier 4
John and Ruth Fulton, The Dalles
Susan Gabay, Mosier
Roger Gadway, White Salmon
Kyle Galloway, Yakima
David Garcia, president,
Diamond Fruit Growers
Gerald Gard, Hood River
Doug Geary, Hood River 4
Anne Gehrig, Hood River 2
Rick George, White Salmon 3
Jarett Gilbert, Hood River
Khia Gilbert, Hood River
Kim Gilmer, Trout Lake
Kari Goben, Cascade Locks 2
Nicole Goode, Hood River
Mike Goodpaster, Goldendale 6
Greg Gottlieb, Hood River
Dr. June Gower,* executive director, MCCFL
Leanna Grant, Hood River
Donna Gray Davis, Hood River
Lee Greenwald, Hood River
Diana Grotte, White Salmon
Jess Groves,*
Port of Cascade Locks
Jereme Grzybowski, Hood River
Jim Habberstad, The Dalles
Jennifer Hackett, Hood River
Robert Haechrel, The Dalles
Sandra Haechrel, The Dalles
Ty Haight, The Dalles
Bob Hamlin, Skamania County Commissioner, District 3
Leigh Hancock, White Salmon, 4
Janet Haney, North Bonneville
Kristine Harter, Mosier 2
Kathleen Hartson, Vancouver
Florence Harty, White Salmon
Jennifer Harty, White Salmon 2
Marc Harvey, Lyle
Sam Haun, Stevenson
Robert Havig, White Salmon
Ramona Harwood, The Dalles 2
Charles Haynie, Hood River
Julie Heinemann, Hood River
Karen Heineman, Hood River
Lora Helmer, Dallesport
Donna Henderson, Maupin
Mike Hendricks, Hood River
Dorothy Herman, White Salmon
Jim Herman, White Salmon
Dion Hess, Ridgefield
Leslie Hidle,* Hood River
Sonnet Hinman, Odell
Marty Hiser, The Dalles
John Hlavac, Hood River
David Hmiel,* Hood River
Bill Hoffer* Mt. View Grange
Gretchen Holcomb, Hood River
Janet Holen, White Salmon
Bruce Holmson,* Hood River
Sara Horne, White Salmon
Tracie Hornung, Parkdale, 5
Barb Hosford, Hood River
Mitch and Barb Hosford,
Hood River
Avery Hoyt, White Salmon 4
Steve Hudson, The Dalles 2
Joel Huibregtse, Yakima
Wendy Huskey, Mosier
Michael Hustman, White Salmon
Sherri Irish, Washougal
Samantha Irwin, Hood River 2
Richard Iverson, Hood River 5
Val Jack, Saint Helens
Dennis James, The Dalles 2
Megan (Kimsey) Jarman, Seattle
Felton Jenkins, White Salmon
Mary Jensen, Mosier
Chuck Jines, Cascade Locks
Jill Johanson-Kubin, Longview
Nancy Johanson Paul, Hood River
Greg Johnson, The Dalles 2
Sunshine Johnson, Hood River
Widge Johnson, The Dalles
Hunter Johnstead, The Dalles
Lawrence Jones, Hood River
Courtney Judah, The Dalles
Stephen Jupe, The Dalles 2
Wyatt Kanyer, Yakima 2
Jacob Kaplan, Hood River 6
Steve Kaplan, Hood River 18
Carl Keels, Camas
Susan Kelsey, Goldendale
Cristina Kennington, Vancouver
Richard Kennington,
Vancouver
Laurie Kerr, Battle Ground
Leslie Kerr, Hood River 2
Jill Ketzenberg, Selah, Wash.
Gretchen Kimsey, The Dalles
Sean R. Kimsey, The Dalles
Stacia Kirby, principal, Millstone
Amanda Kitchings,*
White Salmon
Jacomijn Klinkenberg,*
White Salmon
Christine Knowles,* Hood River
Maria Kollas, Hood River 2
Jeff Kopecky, Hood River
Tresa Kowats, Hood River
Randall C. Krog, Skamania/
Klickitat County Superior
Court Judge
Connie Krummrich, The Dalles 3
Devin Kuh, White Salmon
Sue Kutsch, White Salmon 5
Allen LaBerge, White Salmon
Beatrice Lackaff, White Salmon 2
Linda Langdon, Vancouver
Susan Lannak, Hood River 2
T.W. Lannen, Stevenson
Cathi Lannon, RN, Hood River
Greg Lapic, Longview
Rick Larsen, Hood River
Larry Larson, Mount Hood
Tina Lassen, Hood River
Frank Lauran, Hood River
Larry Lauzon, The Dalles
Carly Laws, Hood River
Meghan Larivee, Hood River 2
Roland Lavoie, Hood River
Marylou Lee, The Dalles
Trish Leighton, Hood River
Bill Lennox, The Dalles 2
Peter Leon, Dallesport
Anne Lerch, Hood River
Erick Lizama, Hood River
Darcy Long-Curtiss, The Dalles
Dr. Nigel Longland, Hood River
Sharon Lopez, The Dalles
Jack Lorts, The Dalles
Bruce Lumper, The Dalles
Rachel Luther, White Salmon 2
Mildred Lykens, Lyle
Beatriz Lynch, Hood River
Rev. Michael McAndrew, C.SS.R.
Mike McArthur, Wasco
Richard McBee, Hood River 2
Mary McBride, White Salmon
Alison McDonald, Hood River
Ann McDonald, White Salmon
Lori McGaughey, The Dalles
Maureen McGoldrick, Vancouver
Kate McKenna, Hood River
Rowan McKenna, Hood River
Dave and Kathy McKenzie,
Stevenson
Jeff McNerney, Hood River
Tina McNerthney, Hood River
John Mabrey, The Dalles
Laurie MacDonald, Hood River
David Mack, The Dalles
Peter MacKay, Hood River
Sullivan Mackintosh, Hood River 2
Mimi Maduro, Mosier, 4
Amy Mallett, executive director, Hood River Valley Adult Center
Bob Maness, Wamic
Natasha Markovich, Hood River 2
Alissa Martucci, Hood River
Lynn Mason,* Mt. View Grange
Ruby Mason, Mosier
Michelle Mayfield,
White Salmon 2
Anne Medenbach, Husum
John Melink, Longview 2
Judy Merrill, The Dalles
Rick Metsger, Salem
Maui Meyer, Former Hood River County Commissioner
David Michalek, Hood River
Becky Miles, White Salmon
Carol Miller, The Dalles
Richard Miller, Hood River
Tim Mixon, Hood River
Keith A. Mobley, Dufur
Julie Moe, Hood River
Sandy Montag, White Salmon 4
Kerry Moore, The Dalles
Don Morby, Mill A
Leslie Morgan, Hood River
Michael D. Morneault,
White Salmon
Roman Moretti, Hood River
Steve Mounts, Tygh Valley
Paul R. Munsell, The Dalles
Karen Murray, The Dalles
Kathy Mussi, Hood River
Elizabeth Mutch, Dallesport
Dean Myerson, The Dalles 4
Bonnie New, Hood River 2
Lisa Nevara, The Dalles
Mike Nichols, Mt. Hood-Parkdale
Jon Nigbor, Hood River 2
William Nix, Municipal Court Judge, retired, Underwood
Laura Noppenberger, Hood River
Vicki Nunenkamp,
Hood River 3
Steve Nybroten, White Salmon 3
Shawn Nyman, Longview
Ruth Olin,* Mt. View Grange
Deborah Olson, White Salmon
Jennifer Ouzonian, Hood River
Peggy Packer, Mt. Hood-Parkdale
Imelda Padilla, White Salmon 2
Glen Patrizio,* Hood River 2
Jill Pearson, The Dalles
Tamme Pearson-Mason,
Hood River
Paul Pennington, White Salmon
Sue Pennington, citizen member, Klickitat County Board of Health
Sylvia Perrin, White Salmon
Wayne Petersen, White Salmon
MariRuth Petzing, Hood River
Josh Pfriem,*
pFriem Family Brewers
Carolyn Phillips, Longview
Tom Pierson, Glenwood 3
Kathy Piscitello, Hood River
Charles Pluckhahn, Snowden 2
Gigi Pomerantz,* White Salmon 2
Jessica Porter, MD, Columbia Gorge Family Medicine
MariRuth Pretzing,
Hood River
Dave Radley, Hood River
Patricia Rager, Centerville
Nolan Randall (president),
Wasco County Law
Enforcement Association
Dawn Rasmussen, The Dalles
Rebecca Rawson, Hood River
Delaney Rea, Hood River
Jeri Rector, Parkdale 2
Carol Reed, Hood River
Christie and Dick Reed,
Hood River
Mark Reynolds, Odell
Steve Reynolds, Hood River
Thompson Reynolds, Trout Lake
Jerry Richards, Lyle 4
Nancy Roach, Hood River
Barbara Robinson, Lyle
Linda Roland, Trout Lake
Doug Roof, Hood River 5
Annadale Rooper, The Dalles
Donald Rose, Hood River 3
Ron Rose, Cook
Nate Roth, White Salmon
Tracy Rushing, MD,
White Salmon 4
Carol Sabins, Hood River
Lynda Sacamano, Mosier
Chris Samuels, White Salmon
Becca Sanders, PhD., Hood River
Karen Saunders, The Dalles 2
Glenda Schey, Cascade Locks
Jerri Schwartzel, Odell
Megan Sheffels, White Salmon
Benjamin Sheppard, Hood River 13
David Sheppard, Hood River
Laurie Sherburne, Trout Lake
Brian Shortt, Hood River
Brynn Sides, Yakima
Tony Sims, Hood River
Katie Skakel, Mosier
Shirley Skov, The Dalles 2
Carolyn Smale, Hood River
Donna Smith, The Dalles
Serena Smith, The Dalles 3
Sieglinde Smith, Mosier
Peter Spiro, Stevenson
Cleresse Sprague, The Dalles
Mark A. Stanfield, Hood River
Pamela Starling, Mosier 2
Rhonda Starling, Mosier 5
Heidi Sternhagen, Albany
Michael Stevens, Mosier 3
Kent Stevenson, Woodland, Wash.
Joe Stewart, The Dalles
Richard Stillwell, Hood River
Tim Stone, White Salmon
Britt Storkson, The Dalles 2
Eric Strid, White Salmon 2
Mike Stroud, Hood River
Lance S. Stryker, White Salmon
Damon Struble, Albany
Alice Strunk, * Mt. View Grange
Amy Swift, Portland
Marcus Swift, The Dalles
Matt Swihart,* Double
Mountain Brewery 2
Tracey Tamashpol, Hood River 3
Guy Tauscher, Hood River
Samuel Taylor, Hood River
Jonathan Terharr, Hood River
Ray Thayer, Goldendale
Dave Thies, White Salmon 2
Krista Thie,* White Salmon 4
Judy Thomas, Hood River
Steven Thompson, owner,
Saddle View Orchards &
Analemma Winery, Mosier
Vern Thornburg,*
Mt. View Grange
Pam Tindall, White Salmon
Bradley V. Timmons, The Dalles
Tina Tirani, Cascade Locks
Tracey Tomashpol,* Hood River 3
Toby and Jan Tommaso, Sandy
Brian Towey, Hood River
Ruth Tsu, Hood River
Elizabeth Turner, The Dalles
Judy Urness, The Dalles
Dan Van Vactor, Wamic
Gary & Debbie VanOrman,
The Dalles
Gary VanOrman, The Dalles
Heidi Venture, Hood River
Cindy Walbridge, Hood River
Heather Walker, * Hood River
Joni Walker, Hood River
Miland Walling, Goldendale
Patricia Ward, The Dalles
David Warnock, Hood River
Jim Waters, Carson
Brian Watts, Hood River
Stu Watson, Hood River
Brian Watts, Hood River
Drew Weerts, Hood River
William Weiler, Lyle
Robert Weisfield, White Salmon
Heather Weisfield, White Salmon
Drew Weerts, Hood River
David West, Centerville
Rene Westbrook, White Salmon
Bonnie White, White Salmon
Dennis White, White Salmon
Jim White, Trout Lake
William White, Mosier 2
Ken Whiteman, Hood River
Sara Whitner, Bingen
Julie Wilcox, Hood River
Rep. Anna Williams, Hood River
Bob Williams, Hood River, 3
Alan Winans, Hood River 3
Susan Witt, Hood River
Bob Wolfe, The Dalles
Lesley Wolf, The Dalles
Marilyn Wong, The Dalles
Chip Wood, The Dalles
Michael Woods, Longview
Steven Woolpert, White Salmon
Robert Wymore, Hood River
Ron Yamashita, Hood River
Maija Yasui, Hood River
Gary Young, Hood River 2
Kym Zanmiller ,* Hood River
Joe Zendt, White Salmon
Jeff Zipfel, The Dalles 4
Commented