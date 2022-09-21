There’s an unfortunate trend continuing in Oregon and across the nation that must be stopped: The bad behavior of coaches, parents and fans at high school athletic events.

A4 OPED Karissa Niehoff (002).jpg

Dr. Karissa Niehoff
A4 OPED Peter Weber.jpg

Peter Weber

We’ve all seen it: The yelling, harassing, berating, disrespecting and even physically assaulting high school referees, umpires and other officials during and after games. And oftentimes, the harassment continues on social media.