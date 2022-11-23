WHITE SALMON — White Salmon Valley School District’s board of directors unanimously approved a set of resolutions at the November board meeting to seek voter approval for a renewal of an “Educational Programs and Operations” (EP&O) levy and a new capital levy in the Feb. 14, 2023, special election.

According to the school district, The proposed EP&O levy dollars will continue to help to pay for the many things necessary to make learning possible, including classroom supplies, curriculum and equipment; teachers and support staff; professional development and training for staff; after school programing; music and fine arts programs; and all athletics and extracurricular programs in the district.