Wild About Nature April 21

Eric DeChaine discusses his research in biodiversity April 21 at the White Salmon Grange. 

 Photo courtesy Joan Chandler

Eric DeChaine is the curator of the Pacific Northwest Herbarium and a professor of biology at Western Washington University, but he says that at heart he is a naturalist.

DeChaine was one of two presenters at the April 21 Wild About Nature presentation held at the White Salmon Grange.

Attendees learned about women's roles in early field guide production April 21 at the White Salmon Grange; pictured is an illustration from one such early guide.