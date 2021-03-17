The city councils of White Salmon and Mosier each approved a resolution declaring a global climate crisis earlier in the month. The resolutions declare the councils' intentions to reduce their impact on climate change.
The approval of the twin resolutions means three cities in the Columbia River Gorge now have their intentions to combat the climate crisis in their books, including the City of Hood River, which was signed by Mayor Kate McBride last November. To note, municipal resolutions are non-binding acts made by a single council vote which are generally used to express the opinions of a voting body.
The proclamation commits the city of White Salmon to five separate actions: 1) Reduce reliance on fossil fuels in municipal operations; 2) Pursue local policies and reforms that promote environmental stewardship and overlapping economic sustainability; 3) Identify current municipal greenhouse emissions in pursuit of a target reduction in municipal net greenhouse gas emissions of at least 45 percent by 2030 and net zero by 2050; 4) Initiate efforts to formulate adaptation and resilience strategies in preparation for intensifying climate impacts such as wildfires, drought, reduced water availability, and stormwater runoff; 5) Work on climate issues in conjunction with diverse communities within the city and neighboring communities, with whom we share our fragile resources.
The city, according to the resolution text, also committed to “keeping the concerns of vulnerable communities and impacts to tribal treaty resources central to all climate change mitigation planning processes and to proactively seek participation of such communities.”
The proclamation passed by unanimous support of the White Salmon City Council. Behind the bill was overwhelming community support in favor of the passage of the resolution, which had been brewing behind the scenes in the city’s Community Development Committee since last fall. A draft resolution of the text that had been sent to council for review in November was sent back, with Councilmember David Lindley suggesting to the committee to keep the language purposefully vague.
“I think less is more at this point. Consider the Resolution Hood River passed; I think it is more straightforward and doesn’t box them into corners on what will or will not be considered,” Lindley said at the time. Noting the resolution improved after it was sent back, Lindley said during the March 3 meeting that “I think you’ve transformed (the resolution) into something that’s locally relevant and community-rooted, and you’ve struck a good balance between having some tangible steps, but leaving the focus pretty open to additional public involvement.”
On the 45-percent reduction target, Councilor Jason Hartmann questioned if there was a baseline or method of measuring “so we know what that 45 percent reduction would be,” further saying it does not need to be in the resolution, but suggested that committees take a further look at how that could be implemented.
In response, Councilor Joe Turkiewicz said that the Community Development Committee has discussed having an audit performed, but “we haven’t really been presented with a format to that but that idea has been kicked around and I’m in agreement with that.”
Councilor Jim Ransier added that the resolution could more clearly define terms such as “municipal greenhouse gases.”
Councilor Ashley Post said for the city to commit to the 45-percent, “It feels like a little bit of an over-commitment to me before we’ve even identified what those numbers are.”
Post then suggested the city take action later to identify what the current measures are, and asked if preservation could be added to the index of commitments the council voted on.
City Clerk Jan Brending added that since the city resolved to “initiate efforts to formulate adaptation and resilience strategies,” that clause would probably include preservation in a broad interpretation.
Mayor Marla Keethler added that the resolution paralleled discussions on the issues of diversity and inclusivity, which led to her envisioning the creation of a committee that will ensure the city’s policies are in line with their goals.
“We are part of broader picture. The vision board, the name we’re trying to figure out, but upon creation,” the board will be tasked with ensuring the city’s policies are aligned with the climate change and diversity resolutions that council approved, said Keethler.
The City of Mosier likewise passed a climate crisis resolution, to which Mayor Arlene Burns told Columbia Gorge News that “Mosier is proud and honored to be among other communities in the gorge that are making similar commitments, as it’s very important for us as a Gorge to be aligned to be the most effective that we can be.
“We had passed a similar climate resolution in 2017, after I signed the Chicago Charter, but this one reiterated the urgency of community engagement and action,” said Burns. “This enables us to put a lens on all of our decisions as a council, for example, on new building projects to have them be as energy efficient.
“As you know, Mosier gets its share of fires, and every summer feels like Russian roulette making it through fire season intact, so this is all part of a change in climate and communities figuring out how to not only adapt, to find resilience, and as much as we can to contribute to the solution versus the problem,” Burns continued in an email exchange.
Commented