Puncturevine is a painful pest invading Hood River.
This is a sprawling annual plant that forms a dense mat with very sharp, spiny seed heads. Also known as goathead, puncturevine has branched stems that can spread up to 6-feet wide, stemming from a single crown. Flowers are small, yellow and have five petals. The leaves are hairy, 1-3 inches long, and divided into leaflets, each about 1/4 inch long. The seed head is woody with very sharp spines. Seeds are easily spread by sticking into footwear, vehicle tires and animals.
It thrives in sunny, dry, rocky locations. This plant poses serious problems for recreationalists and agriculturalists alike. The seeds can easily puncture a bike tire, inflatable raft or dog’s paw. Plants are actively producing seeds now and will continue to do so until the first frost.
Puncturevine has been found throughout Hood River County, including along the Mosier-Twin Tunnels trail, the Hood River waterfront, the Odell industrial area, Eastside Road, Lost Lake Road and along Tucker Road. It has also been found in area farms and open spaces where seeds are being spread by tractor tires and other activities.
If you see it, pull it and report to the Oregon Invasives Hotline at www.oregoninvasiveshotline.org or 1-866-INVADER.
Unfortunately, Hood River County does not have the capacity to address infestations of this weed. Landowners should be prepared to address any infestations found on their own property. To remove it, try to get the entire taproot and all the seeds, bag it and put it in the garbage for landfill disposal.
•••
Conservation Districts are local, non-regulatory, public agencies charged with assisting landowners and residents with responsible natural resource management and stewardship. Hood River Soil and Water Conservation District in Hood River, Wasco County Soil and Water Conservation District in The Dalles, and Underwood Conservation District in White Salmon are available to assist with a variety of natural resource issues.
